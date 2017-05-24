Hot Air Balloon Festival at Westhaven rescheduled to July

The second annual Vanderbilt Health Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival, postponed from the original date of May 6 due to weather, has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 29.

Tickets purchased for the May 6 event will be honored for this new date.

This year’s event will include live music, a Kidzone VIP tent, Beer tent, food trucks, craft vendors, and the Hot Air Balloon Glow at dusk, during which the tethered balloons are illuminated by blasts of their propane burners for a spectacular effect and a reflection on the Westhaven community lake.

Tickets are limited to 5,000 people and are likely to sell out, organizers say. For tickets, go HERE.

A forecast of thunderstorms and 19 mile per hour winds on May 6 led to the postponement.

Ideally, the winds should be less than 5 mph to avoid rough landings or flame damage to the nylon “envelope” should a gust indent the envelope when the burner is activated, a particular hazard for tethered balloons.