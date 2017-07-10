Hot Shots Jump Rope team returns from Orlando with trophies

The Hot Shots of Tennessee jump rope team, based in Franklin, distinguished itself in competition at the World Jump Rope Championship held at the University of Central Florida in Orlando from July 2-6.

The team’s 9 competitors brought home a total of 15 medals and 4 ribbons, and earned an additional 14 top-10 finishes, in a field of 800 competitors from 30 countries. The young athletes are students in Williamson County Schools.

World Jump Rope divides competitors into three divisions — Novice, for jumpers who have been competing for 2 years or less; Junior, for athletes 14 years old and younger; and Senior, for those 15 years old and up. Medals are awarded for 1st through 3rd place, and in the Novice Division, ribbons are awarded for 4th and 5th place.

Hot Shots won the following awards:

Novice Division, 13-14-year-old female, 30-Second Speed

4th place – Paige von Sternberg

Novice Division, 13-14-year-old female, 3-Minute Speed

4th place – Keren Rosen

Novice Division, 11-12-year-old female, Single Rope Freestyle

4th place – June Haynes

Novice Division, 13-14-year-old female, Single Rope Freestyle

4th Place – Keren Rosen

Bronze medal/3rd place – Paige von Sternberg

Junior Division, 13-14-year-old Single Rope Team Freestyle (mixed)

Gold medal/1st place – William Pogue, Keren Rosen, Sara Smith, and Paige von Sternberg

Junior Division, 13-14-year-old Double Dutch Single Freestyle (mixed)

Bronze medal/3rd place – William Pogue, Keren Rosen, and Paige von Sternberg

Senior Division, 16 and under Single Rope Speed Relay (mixed)

Gold medal/1st place – Olivia Byrd, Cara Moyers, William Pogue, and Jacob Weatherford

Senior Division, 16 and under Double Dutch Freestyle (mixed)

Gold medal/1st place – Olivia Byrd, Delaney Talbert, and Jacob Weatherford

*To watch a video of this performance, click here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B4RfSHnqE1wYZmJrV1RlQ1Z5RWs/view

Additionally, Hot Shots earned the following top-10 finishes:

Senior Division, 16 and under female, Single Rope Freestyle

Cara Moyers – tied for 3rd place

Senior Division, 16 and under, Single Rope Pairs Double-Unders* (mixed)

Tied for 4th place – Cara Moyers and Jacob Weatherford, Olivia Byrd and William Pogue

*A double-under is completed when the rope passes under a jumper’s feet twice during 1 jump.

Senior Division, 16 and under, Double Dutch Speed Relay (mixed)

4th place – Olivia Byrd, Delaney Talbert, and Jacob Weatherford

Senior Division, 16 and under, Double Dutch Pairs Freestyle (mixed)

5th place – Olivia Byrd, Cara Moyers, Delaney Talbert, and Jacob Weatherford

Junior Division, 13-14-year-old male, 3-Minute Speed

5th place – William Pogue

Junior Division, 13-14-year-old female, Single Rope Freestyle

6th place – Delaney Talbert

Novice Division, 13-14-year-old female, 30-Second Speed

6th place – Keren Rosen

Junior Division, 13-14-year-old male, 30-Second Speed

7th place – William Pogue

Senior Division, 16 and under, Double Dutch Pairs Speed (mixed)

7th place – Olivia Byrd, Cara Moyers, Delaney Talbert, and Jacob Weatherford

Senior Division, 16 and under female, Single Rope Pairs Freestyle

7th place – Cara Moyers and Delaney Talbert

Junior Division, 13-14-year-old male, Single Rope Freestyle

9th place – William Pogue

Senior Division, 16 and under male, 30-Second Speed

10th place – Jacob Weatherford

Senior Division, 16 and under male, 3-Minute Speed

10 place – Jacob Weatherford

The Hot Shots team is coached by Lisa Arnold. For more information about the team, visit www.hotshotstn.org, like us on Facebook at Hot Shots TN Jump Rope, or follow us on Twitter @hotshotsjumpTN. To learn more about the sport of jump rope, visit www.worldjumprope.org.