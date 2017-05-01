No injuries in Indian Point house fire

By LANDON WOODROOF

There were no resulting injuries from a house fire that broke out on the 1300 block of Choctaw Drive in the Indian Point subdivision Monday afternoon.

The blaze did, however, cause significant damage to the second floor of the home, Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said.

The call came in at 3:23 p.m. from a neighbor nearby.

“When our crews arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the structure,” Goss said.

That crew included four engine companies, a ladder company and command staff, 20 people altogether.

They searched to make sure no one was in the building and began to attack the second-story fire.

The firefighters did their work efficiently.

“It was under control fairly quickly, within the fist 20 minutes,” Goss said.

Crews stayed for around three hours dousing any embers that remained and assisting with an investigation into the cause of the fire. It appears to have started in a bedroom looking out from the front of the house.

Goss said that power and gas to the home have been shut off, and that the residence is uninhabitable until the second floor is extensively repaired. He said that the fire left the first floor relatively untouched.