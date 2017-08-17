House Minority leader, gubernatorial candidate visits Williamson County

House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, talks to the Williamson County Democratic Party Thursday night.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

State House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, told a Democratic audience Thursday night he sees a tide turning in Tennessee politics soon as long as President Donald Trump is in office.

“There’s something happening here, what it is, isn’t exactly clear,” he said, using a lyric from Buffalo Springfield’s classic song, “For What It’s Worth.”

The Democratic representative joined the governor’s race last week and joins former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean as the party’s gubernatorial hopefuls.

Fitzhugh stopped into the Williamson County Democratic Party Thursday night to talk about his platform.

Fitzhugh has served in the Tennessee General Assembly since 1994. He’s an Air Force veteran, whose also an attorney and currently serves as CEO of the Bank of Ripley in West Tennessee where he grew up.

He spoke on his talking points Thursday night saying education and healthcare are his number one priorities. He said he’s running for governor to help Tennesseans who have come into his bank office because they can’t afford to pay bills because they don’t have good jobs.

Fitzhugh said the next governor will help get them those jobs.

“I know this because I’m going to be the next governor,” he said.

He told the Williamson County Democrats his experience in the state general assembly matters.

“I know how government works,” he said. “Inside and out.”

Fitzhugh told plenty of stories about his life, at one point talking about how he had a job as a DJ at a local radio station in his younger years and his father would call him at work because he’d fallen asleep and the record player was skipping over the air.

“I didn’t have a face for television and I didn’t have a face for radio,” he joked.

Asked about his ideas on guns, Fitzhugh talked about how for years he had an A plus rating from the National Rifle Association. He said one day he came home and his wife asked him if the General Assembly was actually voting to allow guns into bars.

“She told me if I voted yes on that to not come home,” he said. “That was the last time I ever got an A plus rating from the NRA.”

But then he took a more serious tone.

“Did you see who had guns this weekend?” he asked the audience. “Need I say more?”

Fitzhugh said he is just now starting to raise money for his campaign and will keep campaigning and the time is right for new leadership as state governor.

“It’s time for a Democrat,” he said.

