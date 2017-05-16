Houses start to rise at Witherspoon, site of 2017 Parade of Homes

Construction of homes is in progress at Witherspoon, a custom home community south of Crockett Road in Brentwood, site of the 2017 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™.

The popular custom home tour will open Saturday, Oct. 7 and run daily through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Witherspoon is located between the Somerset and Raintree Forest subdivisions, on property that was in the Holt family for 200 years. 80 percent of the Holt property was sold in 1984, when Raintree Forest was developed.

“We’re very excited to be hosting the 2017 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ and can’t wait for people to attend the event and see our community first hand,” said Allen Patton, partner at CPS Land. “Witherspoon offers an unmatched combination of natural beauty and classic architecture and the builders we have lined up to participate are some of the best in Middle Tennessee.”

The developer has assembled a cast of A-list builders: Barlow Builders, Castle Construction, Legend Homes, Schumacher Homes, Stonegate Homes and Mike Ford Custom Homes.

“We’re looking forward to a great event and giving attendees something a show they’ll always remember,” Patton said.

Interior decorating and design teams are currently being assembled by the builders.

For more information visit www.theparadeofhomes.org and follow the event right up until opening day on the 2017 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes Facebook page.

Additional information for prospective homebuyers can be found at www.fridrichandclark.com or www.witherspoonbrentwood.com.