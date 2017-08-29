How to help: Legitimate Hurricane Harvey relief organizations

By ASHLEY COKER

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Houston late last week, causing amounts of damage that National Weather Service meteorologists called “unprecedented” and “beyond anything experienced” in an announcement Sunday.

The stage-four hurricane left several residents dead and thousands displaced or missing.

While those closer to the area may be donating blood, services or items, people further removed can help by donating money.

Many organization, like the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, tell donors that cash is king when it comes to helping in the aftermath of a disaster.

Monetary donations allow organizations to use the money exactly how and when it is needed, as opposed to being overwhelmed with too much of one item, like blankets, and not enough of another, like medical supplies.

When it comes to donating money, it can be difficult to know where your donation will do the most good.

Some good places to donate include:

The Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund



This fund was established by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee in order to give locals a central place to donate to relief efforts.

Donations will be distributed to various nonprofits to help with both immediate and long-term needs.

To donate call (615) 321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is involved in multiple facets of disaster relief, with volunteers on the group in several locations.

Donations can be made on the organization’s website or by texting HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.

Houston Food Bank

Houston Food Bank is asking for monetary donations to help them continue to provide food and water to displaced residents.

Every $1 donated provides three meals, according to organization.

Donations can be made on the organization’s website.

Carter BloodCare

People who cannot donate blood can still help hurricane victims in need by donating money to Carter BloodCare.

The organizations supplies blood to hospitals in north, central and east Texas.

Call 877-571-1000 or text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999 to donate.

Texas Diaper Bank

Texas Diaper Bank is providing diapers for babies, seniors and disabled persons affected by the storm.

Diapers are not provided by most relief agencies.

Donate to Texas Diaper Bank’s efforts on its website.

SPCA of Texas

In addition to humans, thousands of animals have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The SPCA takes in animals, provides food and water, offers needed medical care and works to reunite animals with their families or find new ones.

Donations can be made on the organization’s website.

The best way to avoid donations scams in the wake of natural disasters is to donate to established organizations like those listed above.