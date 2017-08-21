Hundreds gather from near and very far to watch the eclipse at Brentwood Library

Fleetcor’s implementation department received the afternoon off of work to watch the eclipse at the Brentwood Library // Photo by Brooke Wanser

By BROOKE WANSER

Hundreds gathered in the grassy expanse adjacent to the Brentwood Library Monday afternoon to watch as the sun went dark.

Some arrived as early as 9 a.m. to see what has been dubbed the Great American Eclipse. The partial eclipse, when the moon starts to cross paths with the sun, began around noon.

Tom Lambert, a 52-year-old man from Cleveland, drove to Nashville with his wife, son and 150 millimeter Orion telescope to watch the eclipse. Lambert assembles jet engines, but has been an avid fan of astronomy since childhood.

“I’ve been doing this since I was eight years old,” he said of his hobby. “Just reading books, and I’ve owned several telescopes since then.”

Lambert began preparing for the eclipse over a year ago, though he already had the equipment, including his telescope, which he says he bought for $1,500. “He’s been getting a lot of views,” Lambert’s wife said of the large telescope, which he set up on the lawn in front of the library.

This is the first eclipse to pass in totality through the United States since the 1991 celestial movement in Hawaii. Tennesseans have been preparing for the eclipse for months; those in the Nashville area saw one of the longest views of totality in the nation as the moon inked out the sun for just under two minutes.

Those who gathered outside the library were treated to a shorter, but none the less spirited viewing.

Heavy cloud coverage blocked much of the sun from the view of those with solar viewing devices during the eclipse’s partial totality. But when the moon aligned directly in front of the sun around 1:30 p.m., cries and shouts of excitement could be heard across the lawn as the sky darkened, with just a thin ring of light shining through. On the western horizon, shades of orange and pink mimicked a sunset. About one minute later, the sky began to brighten.

Lampert was a bit disappointed by how short the totality phase of the eclipse was, but said it was worth the drive.

Others came from further away, like 20-year-old Zane Shafer who drove with his mother, Jody from Wausau, Fla. They left their home Monday morning at 4:30 a.m., driving six-and-a-half hours to reach the path of totality in Brentwood. They will drive back Monday night, as Shafer said he still has to be at work tomorrow.

“It doesn’t happen too often,” Shafer said, shrugging. Though many came from far away to see the eclipse, what set Shafer apart from the crowd was his lack of solar glasses.

“When we couldn’t find glasses, I went and found the helmet in my dad’s shop,” he said, pointing to the welder’s mask he’d donned for the event.