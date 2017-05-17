Hunt for the elusive Jackalope at Owl’s Hill’s Beer Quest

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary is known for its wildlife.

But this coming Saturday the natural area between Brentwood and the Grassland community will be host to a Jackalope.

This Saturday, May 20, Jackalope Brewing Company and Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary will join forces for the nonprofit nature preserve’s first Beer Quest. This 21-and-older event puts a new spin on Owl’s Hill’s popular geocaching programs.

Hikers will receive a treasure map with GPS quadrants to navigate the sanctuary’s hiking trails in search of six special tokens. Each token can then be redeemed for a different beer sample at the end of their hike.

Fly Boys Nashville, a WWII-themed Nashville food truck serving up a bit of the past with South Pacific flair, will be on site to provide food. Everything is included in the $35 ticket price. Beer Quest begins at 2 p.m.

Owl’s Hill is a non-profit nature sanctuary that encompasses 160 acres of land in northern Williamson County. It is located at 545 Beech Creek Road, just south of Murray Lane and east of Hillsboro Road.

All Beer Quest proceeds support Owl’s Hill’s day-to-day operations, which include an extensive education program for children and adults, summer camps, arts programming and environmental research.

Jackalope Brewing Company is a Nashville-based craft brewery founded by Bailey Spaulding and Robyn Virball, who met in 2002 while both were studying in Scotland. After years of dreaming about starting a brewery, they actually did it in 2011. They were joined by friend Steve Wright who now serves as Jackalope’s COO. From its start, it has partnered with local non-profits to help raise funds and awareness of their respective programs.

The brewery produces four year-round beers, all with creative names like Rompo Red Rye Ale and Bearwalker Maple Brown, and a host of seasonal selections like its Lovebird Strawberry Raspberry Hefeweizen.

To purchase tickets or for more information on Beer Quest and other upcoming events at Owl’s Hill, visit its website at owlshill.org.