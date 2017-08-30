Hurricane shows value of microchips for pets: clinics are open

WILLIAMSON COUNTY ANIMAL CENTER

With the remnants of Hurricane Harvey expected to bring heavy rain, possible flooding and a tornado threat to Middle Tennessee in the next few days, Williamson County Animal Center is urging all pet owners to have an emergency plan in place for their pets.

Pets often get lost during weather emergencies, and a simple microchip is one way to ensure that your pet can be identified and returned to you.

The shelter is offering microchips for $15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Friday, Sept. 1. Both dogs and cats can be chipped, and it is a quick, simple procedure that only takes minutes. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers. You do not have to be a Williamson County resident to get a microchip.

The shelter also urges all pet owners to have a plan in place which includes a pet emergency kit, a buddy system with friends or neighbors, and transportation.

Learn more about being prepared for pet emergencies at www.aspca.org.

The Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. (Closed Labor Day, Sept. 4.)

Currently, the adoption fee for all kittens and cats is waived. Adult dog adoptions are $50, and puppies are $85. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org. For more information, call (615) 790-5590 or like Williamson County Animal Center on Facebook.