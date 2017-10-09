UPDATE: I-65 closed near Spring Hill after multiple vehicle crash; one dead, two injured

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): According to SHPD Lt. Justin Whitwell one person is dead and two injured and transported by medical helicopter after four-vehicle collision.

———-

The Spring Hill Police Department tweeted Monday around 4 p.m. that a multiple vehicle crash and subsequent semi truck fire has shut down I-65 near Spring Hill.

I-65 SB at 54 mm shut down due to semi on fire multiple vehicle wreck pic.twitter.com/lYAf9delBY — Spring Hill Police (@springhillpdtn) October 9, 2017

Both the North and Southbound traffic are shut down near mile marker 54, according to the Spring Hill Police Department.

Both NB and SB I-65 will be shut at 54 mm down due to helicopter landing. — Spring Hill Police (@springhillpdtn) October 9, 2017

SHPD tweeted saying a medical helicopter had landed in the area, but told The Home Page that there were no injuries.

There is no estimated time for law enforcement to clear the road.

This is a developing story.