Home
Breaking News

UPDATE: I-65 closed near Spring Hill after multiple vehicle crash; one dead, two injured

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

UPDATE: I-65 closed near Spring Hill after multiple vehicle crash; one dead, two injured

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): According to SHPD Lt. Justin Whitwell one person is dead and two injured and transported by medical helicopter after four-vehicle collision.

———-

The Spring Hill Police Department tweeted Monday around 4 p.m. that a multiple vehicle crash and subsequent semi truck fire has shut down I-65 near Spring Hill.

Both the North and Southbound traffic are shut down near mile marker 54, according to the Spring Hill Police Department.

SHPD tweeted saying a medical helicopter had landed in the area, but told The Home Page that there were no injuries.

There is no estimated time for law enforcement to clear the road.

This is a developing story.

About The Author

Sarah Grace Taylor is the associate editor of the Spring Hill Home Page. She covers Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station and Williamson County Schools. Contact her at sarahgrace.taylor@homepagemediageoup.com or @_sgtaylor

Related posts

Leave a Reply