I-65 traffic could double in 20 years, study says

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A Tennessee Department of Transportation study of traffic along Interstate 65 paints a sobering picture of traffic congestion in the next 20 years, especially in Williamson County.

“Travel times are expected to double much of the corridor between Nashville and Spring Hill,” the study says.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent time last week holding two meetings in Brentwood and Spring Hill to show a presentation of a study conducted of Interstate 65.

The study by TDOT began 18 months ago and is wrapping up this month. A final report will come within the next few months.

In the public hearings held last week, TDOT officials gave a vision of two different scenarios. One, if nothing is done and the second, if some improvements were added over the next 20 years.

The TDOT study compared 2010 numbers to 2040 projections.

According to the study, the population of Davidson County and the immediate surrounding counties is supposed to increase from 1.2 million people to 2.2 million people. The study says that area is expected to add 700,000 more jobs.

However, the downside is that it will also increase traffic.

By 2040, TDOT projects over 50,000 more cars a day will be traveling northbound and 70,000 more a day will be heading south. In 2010, the number of vehicles per day northbound on Interstate 65 was 177,000 and 204,000 per day southbound, the study states.

The growth in population and jobs will not escape Williamson County. According to the study, the highest number of jobs and development in the next 20 years will occur in the area between Interstate 65 and U.S. Highway 31A in Williamson County.

So, how do officials address the growing transportation needs?

TDOT has addressed 61 highway projects, 27 transit projects, 40 bike and pedestrian projects and 19 advanced transportation projects as part of a Phase 1 plan to help alleviate traffic, the study says. These projects stretch from Kentucky to Alabama, but the majority of them are within Williamson County.

There is currently a lack of regional transit in the area with less than one percent of people using any kind of transit in the county. In some instances, there was zero percent transit in some areas, the study shows.

TDOT is looking at implementing a more regional transit system with transit stations.

The study also states that high violation rates in HOV lanes contributes to the congestion. Park and ride locations being underutilized due to poor locations contribute also contributes.

Fixing these items could help traffic, but it won’t solve it. With these improvements, it is expected to only save minutes.

For example, a trip from Franklin to Nashville in 2010 took 29 minutes on average, the study states. By 2040, if no more improvements were conducted, it would take 59 minutes.

With TDOT’s improvements?

The time by 2040 would drop to 53 minutes.

