Iced Tea Cocktails that are sooo Southern

Iced tea might be the house wine of the South, but ice tea based cocktails is even more Southern (Because bourbon ya’ll).

With springtime and warmer weather, it’s time to sit on the porch with neighbors and have a glass of iced tea (or a iced tea cocktail) to celebrate all things Southern.

We asked the mix masters at Moon Wine & Spirits to share their favorite tea-based cocktails. From Bourbon to sangria, sweet tea is a perfect partner for Southern entertaining.

Bourbon Whiskey Iced Tea

6 teabags

4 Tablespoons sugar

24 leaves mint (plus a few more for garnish)

1 1/c cup Bourbon whiskey

2 lemons

2 limes

Place 6 teabags in a quart-size container. Pour 1 cup boiling water over the teabags and steep for 10 minutes (or whatever time you like). Remove teabags and add 4 Tablespoons sugar. Once sugar has dissolved completely, add 2 cups ice.

As the ice melts, juice one lemon and one lime and then slice the other two for garnish. Bruise the mint leaves by wadding them up in your [clean] hand or by bruising them with a spoon in an empty glass. Into the vessel of now-sweetened tea, stir in the Bourbon, lemon juice, lime juice and mint. When ready to serve, pour into a pitcher filled with ice and citrus slices. Serve over ice with extra mint and citrus slices.

Sweet Tea Sangria

2 cups water

1 family sized tea bag (or 2-4 individual orange pekoe tea bags)

½ -3/4 cup sugar (according to taste — see note)

enough water to yield about half a gallon of brewed tea

1 (750 ml) bottle of moscato, chilled

ice

2 lemons, sliced

berries, mint, and other fruit, as desired

Place the 2 cups of water and the tea bag in a small saucepan and bring it to a simmer. DO NOT let it boil – it makes the tea taste bitter. Remove from the heat and set aside to let it steep for about 30 minutes.Add the sugar to a pitcher that will hold at least ½ gallon. Pour the still-warm tea over the sugar and stir until the sugar dissolves. Then add cold water to the saucepan with the tea bag. Pour that into the pitcher and squeeze out the tea bag. Repeat until you have ½ gallon of tea. You can refrigerate the tea at this point until you are ready to serve. To mix the drinks, fill the glasses with ice. Squeeze the lemons over the ice, being careful to keep out seeds. Toss a few lemon slices into each glass (and any other fruits or mint you are using). Fill each glass ½ – ⅔ of the way with the wine and then pour the sweet tea over the top. You can pour the remaining wine into a pitcher or carafe with more lemon slices and fruit and then top with more sweet tea for refills.