Iconic water towers across America still stand

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Katherine Hon knows water towers.

Everyday, she sees an iconic water tower in the skyline of her North Park neighborhood in San Diego that is as every bit as iconic as the water tower in Franklin, Tenn.

Hon volunteers for the North Park Historical Society in San Diego. She is also a civil engineer. She scoffs at the idea that the water tower in Franklin is on its last legs.

“Our water tower that is 93 years old is still up and it’s larger,” she said. “That’s ridiculous.”

The water tower at The Factory in Franklin could be in jeopardy as the managers of the property look to demolish it, saying it is obsolete and a possible safety hazard due to its age.

An engineer hired by The Factory wrote a one-page letter, saying he felt the water tower should be demolished and towers such as that one have a “finite useful life.”

“I’m sorry to hear someone in my profession said that,” Hon said. “That’s awful.”

The engineer, Jeff A. Arnold, with Arnold Engineer Consulting Services, Inc., based out of Bowling Green, Ky., said the old water towers like the one in Franklin were once common, but now have vanished.

“All the more reason to preserve it,” Hon said.

The National Historic Register of Historic Places shows at least 69 water towers listed in its database across the United States. The Franklin water tower is on the historic registry. It was built in 1930 as part of Dortch Stove Works, supplying water to the factory.

Now, it stands just off U.S. Highway 31 with rusted feet and vines growing along its legs. The tower shows its age, but also its history, living through World War II, the Cold War, the Vietnam War and the War on Terrorism.

In 1930, the total population of Williamson County was almost 23,000 people. The water tower has stood to watch the entire population of Franklin alone grow to more than 70,000 people in its 87 years.

The Factory remains quiet

A lawyer for The Factory did not return a phone call for comment.

City officials said they have not heard from the group either. Management with The Factory, along with lawyers, attended a June 12 historic zoning commission to ask that the water tower be demolished. The commission deferred the motion and told the group it would have to go to the next Design Review Committee.

Amanda Rose, preservation planner for the city, said they never showed up. They instead asked for the item to be deferred because they still did not have all the paperwork. She said the next Design Review Committee meeting will be on July 17.

The Factory has until Monday to be placed on the agenda, she said.

“I haven’t been contacted yet,” Rose said.

Alderman Margaret Martin attended the June 12 meeting and spoke against the plans. She said she was told one thing, but she believes another.

“The attorney said, ‘We have no option,’ and I said, ‘Yes, you do, fix it,’” Martin said.

She said she thinks it can be preserved even if it means taking the structure down for a little bit in order to make it stronger. She said everyone is horrified to think of the iconic piece of Franklin history being demolished.

“They will do it against my best judgment,” she said. “Against my wishes… And I will fight it.”

Icons towering over towns

A red wooden water tower sits in the middle of the high plains in Wyoming, the remnants of this being an old rail road town. The water tower was built in 1886, more than 40 years before the Franklin water tower.

It’s on the National Register of Historic Places and is the only such water tower left in Wyoming.

Barbara Crofutt, a volunteer for the Stagecoach Museum in Lusk, said the town has taken measures to preserve the old water tower because its a symbol of their past.

“They’ve taken measures to keep it in fairly good condition,” she said.

The town even restored it once, a feat for a water tank made entirely out of Douglas fir and redwood.

She said she thinks a water tower that is iconic shows history and character for a town.

“That’s something you try to keep,” she said.

The North Park water tank towers over its surroundings. Its tank can hold 1.2 million gallons of water, but has long been dry. The city of San Diego built in 1924 to help as a firefighting supply.

Now, it’s a place where there are thoughts of having artists paint around its surroundings, Hon said.

The civil engineer and part-time historian says the city is looking at doing some restoration on the structure in the near future. She said San Diego is committed to preserving it.

She looked at pictures on the internet of the water tower in Franklin and questioned why the managers and owner of a property would want to tear down iconic signage that could be seen a mile away.

“Why don’t they realize this is a resource?” she asked.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.