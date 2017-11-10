ICYMI: Franklin Veterans Day Parade

By BROOKE WANSER
On Friday, the 16th annual Veterans Day parade took place on Main Street beginning at 11 a.m. Middle Tennessee State University, Williamson County Schools, the American Legion and many other groups participated in the parade.
By BROOKE WANSER
On Friday, the 16th annual Veterans Day parade took place on Main Street beginning at 11 a.m. Middle Tennessee State University, Williamson County Schools, the American Legion and many other groups participated in the parade.
You must be logged in to post a comment.