ICYMI: Franklin Veterans Day Parade

By BROOKE WANSER

On Friday, the 16th annual Veterans Day parade took place on Main Street beginning at 11 a.m. Middle Tennessee State University, Williamson County Schools, the American Legion and many other groups participated in the parade.

