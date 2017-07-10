Award-winning painter says best portraits capture more than a moment in time

By LANDON WOODROOF

Over the course of his illustrious career, Igor Babailov has painted portraits of presidents, prime ministers, business leaders and three popes, among many others.

He got started early, painting his first portrait at the age of 4. Babailov mentioned this fact once during an interview at the Vatican.

When the person Babailov was speaking with heard this “she looked at me and said, Many of us cannot even spell portrait at the age of 4, but you already did one,” Babailov recounted.

It is just one episode from a long career, but it is a telling one. That precocious four-year-old would go on to graduate from a prestigious Moscow art academy and win numerous awards for his painting, which has been displayed all over the world.

This past Friday, Babailov, of Brentwood, stood in the FiftyForward Martin Center and addressed the Rotary Club of Brentwood, telling the stories behind some of his paintings and providing insight into the nature of his work.

For Babailov, a portrait is about much more than reproducing the way someone looks at a given point in time. To illustrate that point, he compared portrait painting to photography.

“Today many people when they hear of a portrait they immediately think of a photograph,” he said. “But a photograph is not a painting at all. A photograph captures a second of a lifetime and a portrait painting captures the lifetime of a person.”

Babailov believes that is one of the reasons portraits are afforded a more special place in many people’s lives. While smart phones and shoe boxes in closets may be stuffed with hundreds or thousands of photos that seldom get looked at, if a person has a portrait done, Babailov said, it will likely hang in a place of prominence in a home.

Babailov refers to many of his works as “legacy paintings.” This is because they encapsulate his subject in a way that will be able to preserve their essence far into the future.

The philosophy underlying this notion allows Babailov to present people in a way that may not conform precisely with how they look at the time Babailov paints them. As an example, he mentioned his portrait of Pope John Paul II.

“People ask me why did I paint him much younger?” Babailov said. “And my answer is we are most of our lifetime very young and energetic and we are old for a very short period of time. So why portray that short period of time? Because the portrait it lasts for such a long time, generations, hundreds of years.”

Not all of Babailov’s subjects are even alive at the time he paints them. The painting that Babailov discussed first at the Rotary Club meeting is one he did recently of George Washington.

“Every portrait has a story behind it,” Babailov said.

Babailov based his Washington portrait on a sculpture by the sculptor Jean-Antoine Houdon. As Babailov explained, Benjamin Franklin had asked Houdon to do a sculpture of Washington, which Houdon agreed to do only if he were able to travel and actually meet the man.

Houdon did so, traveling to America and eventually producing what Babailov said is regarded as the most accurate likeness of Washington.

Babailov’s portrait now belongs to the museum at Mt. Vernon, Washington’s home.

Babailov told stories about other paintings as well. Pope Benedict XVI chose Babailov’s portrait of him to go on the Vatican Splendors art tour. Gen. David Petraeus was a “very interesting man” who Babailov spent several hours discussing politics, economics and all sorts of other subjects with.

On one occasion he was in the same room as Nelson Mandela. While Babailov did not have time to do a full portrait of the South African leader, he did manage to do a drawing of him in just four or five minutes.

“I said to myself how often do I get the chance to draw Nelson Mandela from life?” he said.

Along with world leaders like President George W. Bush and Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Babailov also has painted celebrities. He has done portraits of Bob Costas, hocky player Bobby Hull and even Regis Philbin.

One of the things he loves most about his job is the flexibility it allows him. A lot of people might not consider the job of a portrait artist to vary that much, but Babailov pointed out that he gets to do a lot of different things in his works, for instance incorporating still lives and landscapes into his paintings.

“Being an artist you should be able to be fascinated about everything because there is beauty in everything all around us,” he said.

As many accolades as he receives for his work, however, Babailov knows that he will always be second to who he considers the ultimate artist.

He told a story about driving in his car once when his family was going around saying who their favorite artists were. One of his children said, “The best artist is God.”

Babailov agrees.

“What I try to do is to represent the beauty of God’s creation on canvas,” he said.

And while Babailov’s work will perhaps not attain the longevity of the natural world, as he pointed out a couple of times it will persist for quite a while. He said that according to scientific research, oil paintings do not fully dry for 450 years.

“So a lot of the paintings we see in museums, they’re still drying,” he said.

To see more of Babailov’s work or to inquire about a commission, visit his website.