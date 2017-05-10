Improbable comeback lifts Summit past Ravenwood for district championship berth

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

For 6-2/3 innings, Carter Sells was nearly unhittable.

Then Summit made an improbable comeback, rallying for three runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 3-2 win over Ravenwood.

Kyle Sumner’s one-run single capped the rally in the District 11-AAA winner’s bracket final at Brentwood on Tuesday night.

“It was fun in the last inning, but it wasn’t fun in the beginning,” Spartans coach Chad Kirby said. “Sells, he was dealing. That’s the best I’ve ever seen him – he pitched a heck of a game.”

The Arkansas signee had a no-hitter going until Summit cleanup hitter Reed Johnson broke it up with a double to right center field with one out in the sixth.

Sells retired the first two batters in the seventh before leadoff hitter Wade Lopiccolo started the comeback by drawing a walk.

Vanderbilt commit Chris McElvain followed with an RBI double, narrowing the deficit to 2-1.

Nick Johnson kept the momentum going with a one-run double to right center, tying the score at 2.

Ravenwood coach Teddy Craig brought in reliever Jackson Sherrill, who intentionally walked Reed Johnson.

That set the stage for Sumner, the Spartans leading hitter with a .356 batting average.

He delivered with a bloop single to center and the third-seeded Spartans (22-11) ran out of the dugout to celebrate.

“It wasn’t really heroic because I wouldn’t have been in that position if our whole team hadn’t have got on and Wade started the rally for us,” Sumner said. “It was just a whole team effort to get that run, for sure.”

Sells (3-3) took the loss after firing a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, six walks and one hit batter. He threw 69 strikes in his 112-pitch heartbreaker.

“He was working both sides of the plate, changing speeds, in the strike zone,” Kirby said. “We didn’t have an answer for him.”

The Spartans, a final four team in Class AAA last season, await the Ravenwood-Independence winner in the championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Summit’s Davis Jackson (5-2), who entered the game with a 0.91 earned run average, scattered eight hits and allowed two runs in seven innings.

Fifth-seeded Ravenwood (15-16) meets No. 2 Independence (27-8) in the loser’s bracket final at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The game was scoreless until Alec Lubas’ RBI single with two outs in the sixth gave the Raptors a 1-0 lead.

Jack Sisk followed with a one-run double to right-center, increasing Ravenwood’s lead to 2-0.

“It was an unbelievable pitchers’ performance on both sides and unfortunately you can’t run the clock out in this game,” Craig said. “Every team gets 21 outs. It’s a tough, tough loss to take, obviously.”

Sells, a 6-foot, 215-pound senior, relied on his fastball most of the way.

“I think it was just (Summit) getting hot on the fastball,” Sells said. “I just kept throwing fastballs, so they hit it and that’s what happened.”

Craig, a 26-year veteran, earned his 500th career win in the Raptors’ 6-4 upset of top-seeded Brentwood on Sunday.

“I’ve had one job my whole life,” Craig said. “I got out of college and I started doing this, and I’ve stuck ever since. If you’re coaching high school sports, you’re in it for the kids.”