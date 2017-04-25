What IMPROVE Act’s passage means for Brentwood and Franklin

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Tennessee’s IMPROVE Act passage means that over the next few years the state will see a significant influx of revenue to be used for funding close to 1,000 road projects, including the extension of Mack Hatcher in Williamson County.

Counties and cities will also receive $70 million annually and $35 million annually respectively after the bill’s passage, according to the state’s website.

With gas tax increases set to go into partial effect on July 1, the Home Page checked in with leaders in Brentwood and Franklin to see what the IMPROVE Act was likely to mean for those cities.

Overall, while it is not known exactly how much each city will receive from the gas tax increases, or possibly lose from the grocery tax decreases included in the bill, the act will certainly result in more revenue flowing to the cities to be used for local roads and more going to TDOT for major road projects.

Franklin’s City Administrator Eric Stuckey spoke of some of the uncertainties related to the bill.

“We don’t really know exactly as a whole,” Stuckey said, of how much net additional revenue Franklin will see as a result of the act’s passage. “There’s a little bit of give and take in terms of what we receive.”

While the Improve Act calls for a 6-cent-per-gallon increase on gas sales, it also calls for cutting grocery sales taxes statewide by $125 million, according to the state website. A portion of sales taxes collected by the state are given back to local governments each year on a per capita basis. Stuckey said there’s “no definite answer” so far on how that state shared revenue will be affected by the lower grocery taxes.

The IMPROVE Act’s largest impact on Franklin is likely to be from the TDOT projects it is set to fund.

“Of course, the big thing for us is that important state projects will move forward,” Stuckey said. “The biggest of which is the extension of Mack Hatcher from Hillsboro Road to New Highway 96 West by the Westhaven neighborhood.”

That project is included on TDOT’s Statewide Project Overview Tracker of planned road improvements associated with the passage of the IMPROVE Act.

“That is by far the big headline for us, that we can look forward to seeing that long-awaited project move forward,” he said.

The 3.2-mile Mack Hatcher extension had been discussed in February at a town hall event in Franklin by Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer. Schroer expressed certainty that the road project would be on TDOT’s three-year plan priority list.

“I promise you it will sit on the three-year plan,” he said, “But I can’t tell you where it will sit on the plan. It has to compete across the state. It has never been on the three-year plan before now.”

As far as additional funding directed at the city is concerned, Stuckey said those tax dollars will likely go to street resurfacing.

“We target trying to do that resurfacing on a 12- to 13-year cycle,” he said. At the current funding rate, the city is probably closer to a 20-year cycle.

“This will help bring us closer to that goal,” he said.

Brentwood’s Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said that Brentwood would use its IMPROVE Act revenues similarly.

“Any money that the city of Brentwood receives would go toward the city’s resurfacing and street paving program,” Lambert wrote in an email.

On the subject of larger road projects, TDOT’s Statewide Project Overview Tracker lists one item right on Brentwood’s southern border: the reconstruction of the I-65/Moores Lane interchange. That project has a $20 million price tag attached to it, according to SPOT.

The long-anticipated widening of Franklin Road from Concord Road south to Moores Lane already has funding and is expected to get under way after the project is bid this summer, according to the city’s latest Capital Improvement Programs budget.

Like Stuckey, Lambert said it was unclear how much additional revenue Brentwood would ultimately receive as a result of the IMPROVE Act. She also said it was not precisely known when the city would start getting that revenue, although she said it will probably be not too long after the state starts collecting it.

“Once they start collecting the increased tax amount, we expect it will simply be reflected in an increased amount in our monthly check the month after the increased tax goes into effect,” she said. “For budgeting purposes, we did not assume any increase for the FY 2018, so we will start programming the new money in our resurfacing budget in FY 2019.”

The IMPROVE Act also gives counties the option to hold referendums to raise funds for mass transit projects. Those additional funds could be generated by a tax surcharge.

Stuckey said it was too early to tell if such a referendum would be held in Williamson County or not.

“I think ultimately that will be a discussion between the cities and the county about how to explore that or consider that,” he said. “I think it’s premature to make a judgment about if and when that happens.”

TDOT Commissioner John Schroer is scheduled to speak about the IMPROVE Act at a public affairs roundtable hosted by Williamson Inc., this Friday, April 28 at 7:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 1320 W. Main St., Room #210, in Franklin.

“Following the Tennessee General Assembly’s passage of the IMPROVE Act, Schroer will provide an update on how Governor Haslam’s gas tax bill will impact Williamson County and when residents might expect to see transportation projects moving forward,” an event announcement from Williamson Inc. read.

Schroer will be joined at the roundtable by Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), Rep. Charles Sargent (R-Franklin), Rep. Glen Casada (R-Franklin) and Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin).

The event will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 3 and will be live-streamed on Williamson County Television’s YouTube channel.

The event is free and open to the public.