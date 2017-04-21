Increase in office developments discussed at Spring Hill committee meeting Friday

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Spring Hill wants to attract office jobs to the city.

On Friday, Jim Grimes, chairman of the Spring Hill Economic Development Committee, said it is one of the priorities for the city.

“We’d like to see an effort to attract white collar jobs to Spring Hill,” Grimes said.

At the committee monthly meeting on Friday, they spent approximately half an hour discussing how to do just that. Chuck Downham, assistant city administrator, said the city should start taking down the names of potential Nashville developers and calling them to express Spring Hill’s interest.

He emphasized talking to developers, especially about office development, would be a process.

“It’s a courtship,” he said.

During the meeting, city officials expressed interest in trying to expand the city’s footprint and offer more mixed-use land development. Grimes said it is important to have several different options as the city continues to grow.

Outgoing Alderman Jonathan Duda said there were a few developers in the Nashville area.

“They may not even know we’re receptive,” he said.

Downham told the group Spring Hill is in a prime location to attract such business, being within a 30-mile radius of Nashville.

“There’s not a lot of cities out there trying to attract office development,” he said.

One potential difficulty could be Spring Hill’s current height requirements in its land-use plan. He said when talking about office buildings, they tend to be vertical and if the city has height requirements, it could be a problem.

Kayce Williams, the city’s economic development coordinator, said she had the same types of conversations weeks ago with city officials. She added that parts of the city’s code may be changed to help assist with taller buildings.

Downham said when talking about these types of buildings, the city will need to address aesthetic concerns. Discussions about taller buildings looking out of place will need to be had.

Grimes said at the end of the meeting the group would start contacting developers.

Committee member David St. Charles said Spring Hill is primed to take advantage of office development.

“We’re sort of on that sweet spot,” he said. “But, we have to stir the pot.”

