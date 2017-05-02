BREAKING: Little, Gorman, Smithson re-elected based on unofficial results

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood residents have re-elected three incumbents to the City Commission, according to unofficial results released by the Williamson County Election Commission Tuesday night.

Rhea Little led after early voting and, as in past elections, those numbers held steady through election day. He ended the day with 2,782 votes. Mark Gorman earned 2,673 votes, while Regina Smithson finished with 2,606.

Challenger John Byers finished in fourth place with 1,516 votes.

Gorman will go on to serve his second term on the commission, Little his third and Smithson her seventh.

“I feel wonderful. I’m so thankful that the Brentwood citizens have allowed me to serve them for four more years,” Little said after the results were released. “I feel like the strong showing by all the incumbents shows that people are happy in the direction that Brentwood is going at this time.”

He also wanted to thank all of the supporters who donated their time and efforts to his campaign.

“Thank you very, very much for all the votes and all the held signs and all the donated money and knocked-on doors and emails and phone calls and just being great encouragement all through the campaign,” he said. “I just want to thank you so much for helping me serve Brentwood and its citizens for another four years.”

Gorman was similarly gratified to have been re-elected to his position on the commission.

“It’s very satisfying, very humbling,” he said. “I’m honored to be able to serve the residents of Brentwood for another four years”

He also spoke to what he feels the election results say about Brentwood.

“Contrary to what folks said during the election, Brentwood is not broken, and we don’t need to make any big major changes in Brentwood,” he said. “I’ll continue to listen to the residents of Brentwood and seek input from them, but the feedback I get from the residents is that things aren’t broken.”

Smithson also thought that the voters’ preference for the incumbents showed a system that is working.

“I’m relieved that the voters in Brentwood wanted to keep what we have going here and not change directions,” Smithson said. “I’m so glad of that because we’ve worked really hard to have a beautiful community and people who care about the quality of life that we have here.”

She echoed Gorman’s comments about the currents state of the city.

“Brentwood has a lot going for it,” she said. “Why would you mess up something that’s not broken? I want to continue what we’ve got here. I don’t want big major changes.”

With no specific, large development projects on the horizon this election year, debate during the campaign focused on such perennial topics as one-acre residential density, traffic congestion and senior housing needs.

Byers came onto the political scene saying he wanted to provide a fresh perspective to a City Commission that he felt was too set in its ways. Although he came up short on Tuesday, he thanked residents for giving him a shot.

“Well it was a little disappointing, but I tell you one of the things on the top of my mind is we had over 1,500 people that voted for me and that’s pretty amazing,” he said. “It’s pretty special being the new guy in town the new guy on the block for this opportunity. I’m really grateful to have been in the conversation. Thank you to all my supporters, my wife, my family.”

Overall turnout was up slightly from the 2015 municipal elections, but the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot was actually down due to growth in the voter base.

In this election, 3,836 ballots were cast, representing 12.2 percent of registered voters. In 2015, 3,782 ballots were cast, representing 13.3 percent of registered voters.

Gorman, Little and Smithson will be sworn in for their new terms by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson at the next City Commission meeting on Monday, May 8.

The election results will be certified on May 18, according to Williamson County Administrator of Elections Chad Gray.

Full unofficial election results are viewable here.