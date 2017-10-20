Independence cruises to second straight victory

Independence captured its second straight victory Friday with a 42-10 demolition of Memphis East.

Running back Troy Henderson led the charge with 12 carries for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He had touchdown runs of 52, 44 and three yards.

Quarterback Nathan Cisco passed for 225 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Wide receiver Kendrell Scurry caught seven passes for 80 yards and a score, while Gabe Thieman hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a score.

Wide receiver TJ Sheffield added six catches for 49 yards. Running back CJ Hills rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Independence (5-4, 3-1) closes its regular season with a crucial Region 6-AAA matchup against Ravenwood (7-2, 3-1) next week. A win would give the Eagles at least a top-two finish in the league and a home playoff game. A loss would drop them to either third or fourth place.