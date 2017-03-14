Independence riding wave of momentum into state tournament

By CHIP CIRILLO

Independence got to work before sunrise Monday.

The Eagles began practice at 6:30 a.m. in preparation for the first state tournament appearance in the 13-year history of the program.

Independence coach Greg Glass was trying to get his team ready for Wednesday’s 10 a.m. tipoff against Bearden (22-9) in a Class AAA quarterfinal at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.

“We practiced before school just to get their bodies used to being up and around that early, so hopefully that can pay off for us come Wednesday morning,” Glass said. “Once they got going, got loose and awake it was actually a pretty good practice. I was really pleased with it.”

Independence (23-10) practiced at Belmont on Saturday to get used to playing in a college arena like the Murphy Center.

“It’s a lot different with the depth perception, playing in a high school gym versus an arena,” Glass said. “I thought that was good for us, as well.”

Belmont’s Curb Event Center will be the home gym next season for Eagles guard Grayson Murphy, a Bruins signee.

The 6-foot-2 guard is Independence’s career leader in scoring with nearly 2,100 points and assists with over 500.

“He does everything for us,” Glass said. “There’s only been three, maybe four people, in Williamson County that have ever (scored 2,000 points). It seems like he’s always a play or two ahead of everyone else on the floor and that’s one thing that’s really special about him.”

Murphy averages 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.1 steals and per game.

The Eagles have made steady progress after advancing to the first round of the District 11-AAA tournament in 2014, the Region 6-AAA semifinals in 2015 and a Class AAA sectional last year.

Glass arrived at Independence for the 2012-13 season after coaching Brentsville, Va.

“I inherited a good, solid program from coach (Jeremy) Moore and with this group of kids we were able to take the program to places it’s never been before,” Glass said. “Last year was our first district championship – it had never been done – and we had the most wins (27). So, each year has been a progression.”

Independence earned its first region title and sectional victory this season.

The Eagles have won 12 straight since a six-game losing streak during a difficult stretch of the schedule in January.

The combined record of the six teams Independence lost to during the skid is 137-42. Three of those opponents went to the state tournament, including three-time defending Division II-AA champion Brentwood Academy.

Three of the losses were by five points or less.

“The guys just kept working, they kept believing,” Glass said. “It was a little frustrating at times, but they never stopped working hard in practice and competing every day and eventually it turned around in our favor. During that skid I told the guys, ‘Keep your composure, there’s a lot of basketball left to be played.’”

Now, the Eagles are bracing for a Bearden team that shot 68 percent from the floor in an 86-57 sectional win at Science Hill, giving the Bulldogs their first state tournament appearance in six years.

Trent Stephney led Bearden with 25 points and Ques Glover added 24.

“Watching them on film, they’re very similar to us,” Glass said. “A lot of quick guards, they’re young, a lot of sophomores on their team, but they’ve got two guards that can really score. I think one is averaging 19 a game and the other is averaging 18, so they can really get baskets quickly.”

The Eagles’ man-to-man defense must find a way to contain the Bulldogs’ transition game.

Murphy is getting plenty of help from his supporting cast, especially during the postseason.

Senior guard Greg Miller was the district tournament MVP and junior guard Mac James was named to the all-region tournament team.

Corbin Daugherty, a 6-7 senior forward, came off the bench to earn all-district and all-region tournament honors.

“He could easily start for us,” Glass said. “I always say I have six starters, but I can only play five at a time. Jeremiah (Barr) has been consistent all year for us and Joe Holdheide has had his moments, as well. The wealth has been spread around pretty good in the postseason.”

Bearden has won 12 of its last 14 with the only losses coming to second-ranked Oak Ridge (AAA) and No. 1 Knoxville Catholic (AA).

The Bulldogs will be making their eighth state tournament appearance.

The Independence-Bearden winner will face the Southwind-Oakland winner in a 10 a.m. semifinal on Friday.