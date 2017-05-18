Indictment says heroin and fentanyl killed 2016 Summit High graduate

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

An 18-year-old woman who was found dead last November with narcotics in her system was described in her obituary as a “very kind, caring and beautiful soul.”

A 21-year-old man described as a “drifter” by police is accused of supplying her with the drugs that ended her life.

Hannah Hicks, of Spring Hill, was found dead in her home on Nov. 12, a grand jury indictment said. The indictment says she died as a result of taking heroin and fetanyl, two highly addictive narcotics.

Jesse Montes Cruz, 21, of Williamson County, has been charged with second-degree murder, reckless homicide and sale of class I and II drugs.

The indictment asserts that he sold the drugs that took the life of Hicks.

The Spring Hill Police Department began the investigation in November and a grand jury indicted him this past Monday. He was picked up by police the same day.

Police described Cruz as a drifter who floated in and out of living in the College Grove and Triune area.

He is currently in Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Hick’s Facebook describes her as being a student at Columbia State Community College. Her obituary states she is a 2016 graduate of Summit High School.

“She was creative and enjoyed playing piano, singing and designing clothes,” her obituary reads.

Cruz is currently awaiting arraignment on the charges.

