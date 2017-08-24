City leaders discuss sales tax increase, school district feasibility study

By LANDON WOODROOF

A county plan to raise sales taxes to help pay for school debt, as well as a possible feasibility study into the creation of a special school district for Brentwood took up the majority of conversation Thursday morning as Brentwood City Commissioners met to discuss their next agenda.

As previously reported by the Brentwood Home Page, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson attended the City Commission’s Aug. 10 informational session to make the pitch for an interlocal agreement between the City of Brentwood and Williamson County related to a proposed half-cent sales tax increase.

Under the terms of the agreement, if Williamson County voters approve raising the local option sales tax from 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent, then Brentwood would agree to give its share of that increase to the county to fund school debt for a three-year period. Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill have already agreed to this tax-sharing agreement.

Thursday morning, City Commissioners raised some concerns about the proposed agreement, although none of them ruled it out. They are set to vote on the agreement at Monday night’s regular City Commission meeting.

Several commissioners expressed frustration at what they saw as a lack of long-term planning on the county’s part related to school funding.

Commissioner Regina Smithson said she would like to see some kind of plan from the county so that commissioners could know what would happen after the three-year period of tax-sharing was up.

“If we could have something that said at the end of this time… this is what we’re gonna do, because we know we’re gonna have growth in this county, and here’s what our plans are,” Smithson said.

Commission Rhea Little said there was a feeling in the community that Brentwood had just tossed the county a life raft this spring when it donated $2.4 million from its adequate facilities fund to help kickstart construction on the Brentwood Middle and High School campus.

He wondered what assurances Brentwood taxpayers had that any money they elected to share with the county from a sales tax increase would not simply be another temporary band-aid fix to a much larger problem.

“It’s kind of like when somebody comes to you, and they’re in debt… and they say, If you could just loan me $5,000, and as far as I’m concerned that $5,000 would be like lighting it and throwing it out the window because they don’t have a plan, they’re not gonna change,” Little said. “You go, What are you going to do different so that you’re not coming back in six months for $5,000 more? That’s my worry, but it’s also what I hear a lot from people who talk to me about this.”

City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the estimated amount Brentwood would contribute to the county from a sales tax increase over a three-year period is $10.5 million.

Commissioners also raised the question of how this sales tax increase would directly benefit Brentwood residents.

“We’re committing to give them money, but we don’t know why,” Travis said about the possibility of approving the agreement. “What if the money doesn’t want go to where we want it?”

Bednar said the county would be bound to abide by the terms of the interlocal agreement as far as where tax revenues would be directed, but other commissioners agreed that it was a fair question to ask what Brentwood would get out of the deal.

“You have a situation where I think people feel like they’re paying enough to be getting the school system they deserve, and the people I talk to don’t feel that the money is being used in the right way,” she said.

Of particular concern was the feeling that needed upgrades to Brentwood facilities were being neglected in favor of new construction in faster-growing parts of the county.

Bednar said that he assumed that some of the money would help finance Brentwood projects.

“We’ve got $45 million in school construction going on right now so I’m assuming it goes to some of that,” he said.

Commissioner Anne Dunn said that the added money could increase the county’s borrowing capacity.

That greater capacity “could potentially allow them to build some of these projects that are on hold,” she said.

At the Aug. 10 informational meeting, Anderson had said that the funding from a sales tax increase was needed to get capital spending “over a hump.”

A number of parents from the group Study Brentwood, which is pushing for a feasibility study on a new school district in town, were present at the meeting.

After the City Commission had gone through their regular agenda items for Monday’s meeting, they turned to the question of a possible feasibility study. Several commissioners had expressed support for a study at their Aug. 14 meeting.

Bednar said he was looking for guidance from the commissioners on how to proceed. He described numerous variables in the process related to the desired breadth of the study.

He said he had spoken with the firm that carried out feasibility studies in Shelby County several years ago and had determined that an estimated cost for a study would be $150,000.

“Again, that number can vary depending on exactly what we want studied, and I do think our situation is a little bit different than in Shelby County,” he said.

He proposed several potential next steps for commission members in the process, including having professionals who had completed similar studies come in for meetings or even taking a field trip to Shelby County to more closely examine the formation of new school districts there.

In the end, commissioners seemed to coalesce around a plan that would involve the city putting out a request for qualifications from various consultants that could be hired to undertake the study.

Dunn said she would like to see input from community stakeholders, including parents and educators, about what the parameters of the study should be.

Bednar will ask for formal authorization to move forward with this plan to identify possible consultants at Monday night’s City Commission meeting.