Police seek suspect in Costco ink cartridge thefts

Photo: Brentwood police are seeking this man in connection with the theft of a large number of ink cartridges from the Costco on Seaboard Lane in Brentwood.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Brentwood Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect in connection with a multi-day theft of large quantities of printer cartridges from the Costco on Seaboard Lane.

The thefts were reported to the police on July 15, Assistant Police Chief Thomas Walsh said. Store employees provided police with photos from a surveillance video. The video showed a man who they said entered the store multiple times from July 13 to 15. This is the person who police are referring to as a person of interest in the crime.

Most people probably do not think of printer cartridges as being a hot commodity for thieves. However, several national news stories over the past few year point to a lucrative market for stolen office supplies.

For instance, in March of this year NBC New York reported that 12 people from across the country were indicted on charges of taking part in a cross-country scheme to steal merchandise, including ink cartridges, from retail stores and then sell the stolen goods online.

The investigation that led to the arrests, “Operation Sticky Fingers,” found that these 12 people had sold at least $12 million worth of ill-gotten merchandise on sites such as Amazon and eBay, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is quoted as saying in the NBC story.

Additionally, the New York Times in 2013 ran a story about an office employee at a law firm in New York who was indicted for stealing over $376,000 of copy machine toner and selling it on the black market.

The suspect in the Costco cartridge thefts is described as a white male. On the day of the theft, he was wearing a gray button up shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes, Walsh said.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to get in touch with the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.