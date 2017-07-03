The story of a fireworks tent: Phat Phil’s funds college for kids

Photo: Phil and Melissa Adkisson with some of the friends and family who make up the staff of Phat Phil’s Fireworks.

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The Adkissons have been setting up their tent in the same spot on Nolensville Road each June for the past 15 years, ever since they first decided to start selling fireworks.

Phat Phil’s Fireworks is a family and friends sort of organization, an independent business where neighbors and brothers and sisters and parents and children work alongside each other to get people ready for their Fourth of July festivities.

This past Friday, the Home Page stopped in to chat with the Adkissons about the experience and logistics of operating a family fireworks tent.

Melissa Adkisson is the matriarch of Phat Phil’s Fireworks. She started the business with her husband, Phil, because the two thought it sounded like fun.

Melissa and Phil both have other jobs, she works part time as a personal assistant and he is in sales, but over the years the fireworks have provided a useful extra source of income to help finance their kids’ educations.

Two of those kids, Robby and Jake, 24, identical twins with matching red beards, have already graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. A third, Morgan, is currently enrolled at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

“All three of my kids have worked here since they were little,” Melissa said.

In her view, the fireworks tent has been a great learning experience for Robby, Jake and Morgan, teaching the kids good business sense and how to talk to people.

Robby was working Friday afternoon.

“About the only thing we don’t like is the heat,” Robby said of his job.

“And the storms,” Melissa added. “Heat and storms.”

The Adkissons are allowed to open the tent for business on June 20 and keep at it through July 5. Unfortunately that stretch is prime time for both heat and storme. Still, if any bad weather comes, they just lower the tent flaps and wait it out.

One of Melissa’s favorite aspects of the fireworks business is the customers.

“We like interacting with people,” she said. “We have people who come back year after year.”

Those customers are one of the ways that the Adkissons keep on top of what to order each year.

“We’ve learned through the years what are good sellers,” Melissa said. “Sometimes it’s because we like it ourselves. Sometimes it’s customers coming back and telling us” they liked them.

Melissa said she does notice sales trends when they happen, but that they are difficult to predict.

“Some years bottle rockets are just flying off the shelf and some years people can’t get enough sparklers,” she said. “We don’t know what the trend is gonna be from year to year.” Melissa did note, however, that sparklers have gotten more popular for weddings recently.

Although Phat Phil’s does not open until June 20 each year, preparations for the selling season begin long before that.

“You almost have to start first of the year,” Robby said. It takes that long to get orders figured out and to obtain the necessary permits and licenses required to sell fireworks.

Each April, the Adkissons attend trade shows where firework manufacturers show off their latest creations. These shows allow Phat Phil’s workers to be able to accurately describe the products they sell to their customers. It also keeps them up to date on new products.

Glancing around Phat Phil’s merchandise tables it is clear that fireworks have gotten more elaborate over the years. Many are sold in large cubes decorated with garish graphics advertising the name of the product.

Pirates seem to be big this year. Fireworks with pirate themes included “Loyal to None,” which featured a skull and crossbones on the box, “Treasure Hunter,” “Fame & Fortune,” and “I’m Just a Pirate Chasing Booty.”

Other boxes boasted the names “One Bad Mother in Law,” “Gorilla Warfare,” and “Chicken on a Chain.” There were many, many more.

Melissa said she definitely did not recall such a variety of fireworks existing when she was growing up.

“When I was a kid it seems like you had your basic bottle rockets, sparklers and firecrackers,” she said. “I know there’s a lot more selection these days.”

Indeed, customers at Phat Phil’s can select fireworks ranging in price from 20 cent firecrackers to an $878.99 package featuring 782 shots called the “Max Assortment.”

One of the most new-fangled products on offer this year is a bluetooth-activated firework lighting device. Robby said it clamps on to a fuse and then can be activated remotely.

That’s a little bit closer to how big, computer-controlled city displays work. Those big displays are classified as 1.3G, or Class B, fireworks. Firework vendors like the Adkissons can only sell 1.4G, or Class C, fireworks.

Melissa said business usually picks up more and more as the Fourth of July approaches. That means more money for some of the organizations the Adkissons choose to donate to each year. They regularly give to the United Way of Williamson County as well as Tusculum Church of Christ and Crievewood United Methodist Church, Melissa said.

It also means less fireworks to discount on July 5, the last day they can legally operate.

Melissa said she and Phil have no plans to shut their tent down in future years. They enjoy it, and they do a brisk business. Still, she said, she could envision a day where they pass the fireworks to the next generation.

“Possibly one day maybe our sons will take it over,” Melissa said.

Phat Phil’s is located at 6929 Nolensville Road, near Brentwood and the Town of Nolensville.