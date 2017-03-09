Inspirations on Main closing its doors in downtown by May 1

Inspirations on Main –– a eclectic boutique in downtown Franklin –– is closing the location after losing its lease.

Banners hang in the two store front windows, spelling out that everything inside must go.

Shop owner Jerry and Robbie Hembree have to be out of their current space at 334 Main Street by May 1. Mr. Hembree said he wasn’t left with much of an option to move, unable to keep his lease to stay longer. According to Williamson County property records, FC Franklin LLC for $3.4 million in September 2016.

“We’ve been here almost four years now, and the building has sold three times,” Mr. Hembree said. “The new owners said that they have other plans that aren’t what we do for the building, and there wasn’t negotiation or options. Anything left here May 1 is their’s.”

The Hembrees have another location in Franklin: Inspire Boutique, nestled among the stores at Williamson Square off of Murfreesboro Road.

Even so, Mr. Hembree said leaving Main Street was unexpected and a move mixed with sadness.

“We are really upset, and we sure didn’t see it coming,” he said, petting his golden doodle Bella in the back office his store. “We noticed that our rent just kept going through the roof, and we kept absorbing and kept going. But when you don’t have an option, you don’t have an option.”

The Hembrees used to own a furniture store in Texas before transitioning to Tennessee. The couple exited the retail business for awhile, before the duo realized they missed it.

Hembree will start marking down his prices in the coming weeks, trying to move his retail out the door. Not everything in side the 1,400 space he occupies will fit in his small warehouse.

“We always dreamed of a place like this and this fit the bill,” he said. “I am done with downtown Franklin unless something fell in our laps.”

Inspirations on Main opens at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday, closing at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays; 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursday; and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Sunday the store is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.