Rotary Club’s Friday meeting features group’s international work

By LANDON WOODROOF

In just a few months, residents of India’s third largest city will have a new place to seek preventive health care thanks largely to the efforts of Rotary Club members over 8,000 miles away.

Rotary Club of Brentwood member Dr. Molly Chatterjee described the progress of the club’s project to set up a health clinic in India at the group’s Friday meeting. Later in the meeting, Roger Greenup gave an update on the club’s efforts in Belize.

When then-club president Linas Sudzius put the call out for new international project ideas in 2015, Chatterjee thought of her hometown of Kolkata, India. Specifically, she thought of the health challenges that so many of the country’s estimated 1.3 billion residents face.

A visit back home led Chatterjee and other club members to turn their focus to Kolkata’s Madhyamgram neighborhood. The Rotary Club in Madhyamgram owned a 1,250 square foot building that soon became the decided upon site for a new health clinic.

Chatterjee said that the clinic will seek to meet a pressing need in India.

“In India, prevention is unheard of,” she said. “People don’t go to the doctors unless they’re dying or very, very sick. Our goal is to promote prevention.”

The therapeutic and diagnostic clinic will provide vaccinations, prenatal care and well woman exams, among other services. It will also place a particular emphasis on eye care.

India is home to 15 million blind people and 52 million people with visual impairments, Chatterjee said. She added that the most common cause of those conditions is operable cataracts. With that in mind, the clinic will employee four ophthalmologists and two optometrists to diagnose cataracts and glaucoma and offer eye surgery.

The annual salary for all 13 of the clinic’s employees is estimated to be just under $27,000.

The Rotary Foundation grant for the project was just approved this past May, a welcome finale to two years of grant writing on Brentwood Rotary members’ parts. Club members Sudzius, Steve Passen, Roger Greenup and Gil Walker were all named on the grant.

The foundation stone for the clinic was laid in July and Chatterjee said that the hiring and renovation processes should be complete in September.

“By October the clinic should be up and running,” Chatterjee said.

The clinic will not offer free services.

“We are going to charge a nominal amount of money from everybody that comes to the clinic,” Chatterjee said. “Our main source of income is going to be the cataract surgery and the examination of different eye conditions.”

A trip is planned to visit the clinic this December.

“Once we come back from India we will try to give you a firsthand report and try to let you know how it’s going,” Chatterjee said.

While India is the site of the Brentwood club’s most recent international venture, for many years it has been hard at work in a foreign country a little closer to home.

Club member Roger Greenup said that the Brentwood Rotary’s work in Belize had its genesis in 2009.

It was then that the club funded an initial project focused largely on constructing cafeteria buildings and tables for students in southern Belize.

“Before that these kids had no place to eat lunch,” Greenup said.

Club members worked on four schools in four villages over a five-year period.

The club’s newest effort in Belize has dealt with water and sanitation in one of Belize’s poorest districts.

Greenup said this has entailed setting up water catchment systems and hand wash stations at schools. The club has also helped put water filtration units in classrooms.

Still to come, the Brentwood club plans to spend the remaining part of the global grant on a couple of more school-related items. One involves the renovation of restrooms at a school and the other calls for the installation of a submersible solar water pump in a river nearby the school. This pump will move water from the river into a tank on the top of the school building.

Some Rotary members are going to go back to Belize for a visit this October. Greenup said all phases of this water and sanitation project should be complete by June 2018.