Intersection improvements start Tuesday north of Brentwood

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin work Tuesday on a project to improve the intersection at Franklin Road and Harding Place/Battery Lane, about four miles north of Brentwood.

The project scope includes extending the existing left turn lane on Battery Lane and adding additional left turn lanes on Harding Place and the north side of Franklin Road.

Temporary lane closures for the project will be done at night between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. There will also be long term lane closures at various project stages to accommodate the required widening work.

The contract completion date is April 30, 2018. The contract was awarded to Sessions Paving Company, which had the low bid of $1,465,105.35.

