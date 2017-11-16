Interstate 24 loop through Nashville will close again this weekend

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close a portion of I-24 on the downtown interstate loop this weekend in the last of four planned closures for accelerated bridge replacement and rehabilitation.

The highway segment will be shut down at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

The on-ramp to I-24 eastbound from Spring Street will also be closed starting Thursday night at 8 p.m. and all day on Friday. Traffic will be detoured on North First Street. The I-24 eastbound off ramp to James Robertson Parkway will be closed overnight Thursday from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. These ramp closures will allow for the contractor to better coordinate the Oldham Street bridge replacement work around the train traffic.

The weekend work will require a complete closure of I-24 from the I-40 split east of downtown Nashville to the I-65 split north of downtown Nashville. Traffic will be diverted onto I-65 and I-40. During the closures, drivers should expect congestion on the interstates around downtown Nashville, as well as local routes in the East Nashville area.

TDOT will use its overhead Dynamic Message Signs to direct motorists around the closure. Drivers are advised to be alert and follow the posted directions. Law enforcement officers will be on site in the work zone to provide traffic control as the work is being completed.

During the closure, crews will demolish and replace the eastbound half of the I-24 Oldham Street Bridge over the CSX railroad tracks and continue with paving and repair work on the Silliman Evans Bridge over the Cumberland River.

The work is part of a $28.5 million project to replace the I-24 Oldham Street and Spring Street bridges, as well as make other maintenance improvements along the corridor. Bell and Associates Construction is the prime contractor for the project. The contract completion date is June 30, 2018.

Project information, including detour maps, are available online at www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/interstate-24-bridge-rehabilitation.

For more information, watch the project information video below: