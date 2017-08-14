Interstate 65 backed up for hours after tractor trailer jackknifes

Firefighters work on putting down sand at a tractor-trailer accident Monday.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A jacknifed tractor-trailer shut Interstate 65 southbound down to one lane Monday for almost three hours.

The truck spilled fuel along the interstate and Hazmat teams were called on the scene, authorities said. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded.

Firefighters spent several hours laying sand over the diesel spill as rain poured down.

It was not immediately clear as of 2 p.m. what caused the truck to jacknife or how much diesel fuel spilled on the interstate.

Franklin Police are investigating.