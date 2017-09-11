Introducing a new column about parenting teens

By BARBARA ESTEVES-MOORE

I look at my teenager sometimes and think, “How could someone be so old already and still be so young?”

They grow up so fast. But, in the teen years, there is so much more growing to do. And I am just talking about the parents.

That’s where the subject matter for this column originates. In any other job, after 16 years of experience, you are an expert or at the very least a seasoned veteran. Except parenting does not work that way. So many people say it is the most important job they have – and I’d agree – but the job is constantly changing.

I don’t have all the answers, or any answers, for that matter. But I do have a 16-year-old, which means I have lots of questions. I’ll explore them in this space and talk to people who might have some answers or at least some suggestions. If you have a teenager and have a story to share or a question to suggest I explore with someone knowledgeable, send it to info@homepagemedia.com.

More about Barbara

Barbara Esteves-Moore is a journalist, editor and business owner. She has worked in journalism, communications and marketing for nearly 25 years. She founded Two Roads Communications in 2017 to help others grow their business by developing and managing a complete communications plan. She also edits for Home Page Media. She has been married for 20 years and is the mother of an active, opinionated and very lively 16-year-old.