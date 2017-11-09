Inventive gift options to get you in the giving mood

By REBEKAH JONES

Buying gifts is never easy for the ones you love. Luckily, we have put together a list of a few deluxe yet affordable and practical home items that will satisfy any family member’s wishes, whether it be mom, dad, husband or uncle.

At Sears Hometown Store in Franklin, they pride themselves on being “locally owned and operated.” This is a dream come true when looking for the perfect gift. They have staff on hand that can help you narrow in on the perfect gift for a great price!

Here are a few of their top deals this season:

Craftsman 99040 450-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set– $189.99

This tool set makes any improvement or project easier. Whether you’re repairing a window, something under the hood or simply hanging a picture on a wall, this set covers them all. It has six extension bars, 191 sockets, 16 combination wrenches and 175 screwdriver bits, among other things.

NordicTrack 24030 E 7.5i Elliptical– $599.99

In the spirit of not only Christmas, but New Years, we’d like to suggest a unique option for starting the year off right; with exercise! Ellipticals are one of the more effective, low impact machines used to exercise. They give a full-body workout without having to go to the gym! According to the website, this elliptical has “a customizable incline” so “you can work your quads, calves or glutes depending on your fitness goals” and “working the upper body is easy” with specialized handles. It also comes with a music port and built-in heart monitor.

Samsung 40” Class LED Smart HDTV– $399.99

Everyone loves a good television. And this television is great with twice the resolution of a standard HD TV and access to a fully connected home entertainment experience with intuitive Smart TV features.

Some of the special features include: Quad-Core Processor, Smart TV, Full Web Browser and WiFi connection.

Kenmore Top Freezer Refrigerator– $429

If you’re looking for a bigger investment, such as a refrigerator, Sears Hometown Store has them in spades. One of the biggest deals right now is on the state of the art Kenmore Top Freezer Refrigerator with wire shelving. The shelving is easily adjustable and is accompanied by gallon door bins for plenty of storage. According to the website, the fridge is “compact enough to serve as a secondary fridge yet spacious enough for a full kitchen.” This is the perfect extravagant yet practical gift for the holiday season! After installed, you can store all your holiday leftovers for later!

Although we only offered a handful of options, our hope is that with this wide-ranging list, you will be inspired to go above and beyond for your loved ones this season. Think outside the standard size giftbox, they’ll appreciate it.

For information on these items and Sears Hometown Store, call (615) 599-6953, visit their website or the store. They are located at 1415 Liberty Pike in Franklin. You can also follow them on Facebook to find out the latest store updates and sales.