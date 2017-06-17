It’s A Homegrown Tradition: P is for POLLINATOR!

Above: Honeybees forage on an Asiatic poppy. // AMY DISMUKES

By AMY DISMUKES

Let’s talk about the power of pollinators. Not only are these guys keeping our landscapes beautiful and blooming but they also play an important role in food production.

Much of the food and fiber that we depend on daily requires pollination, so without our pollinators, we’d be in a real mess.

What exactly is pollination? Pollination occurs when pollen is moved within flowers or carried from a flower to another by a pollinator, a term that includes a variety of creatures. The transfer of pollen between flowers of the same species results in fertilization, hence seed and/or fruit production.

Many plants require insect pollination. Let’s use the cucurbit family as an example.

Have you ever grown summer squash and the plant blooms, but

never fruits? Lack of buzzing buddies, that’s the problem. Squash and all its cousins have separate male and female flowers so if there are no insects to pollinate, there are no resulting fruits.

One misconception about pollinators is that honey bees are the only players. Wasps, butterflies, moths, beetles, hummingbirds, bats and yes, even flies, all play a role in the world of pollen.

Land use changes (aka urban sprawl), patchy food resources, lack of nesting sites, chemical misuse, invasive plant introductions, disease and even

parasites can all play a part in pollinator troubles, in one way or another. With this awareness, more and more gardeners and homeowners are anxious to do their part.

What can you do to help promote and protect our favorite friends?

First and foremost, get familiar. Guidebooks are a great resource in identifying the locals. There are many excellent resources available online to assist … the Pollinator Partnership, the Xerces Society, USDA and even the EPA.

Plant for pollinators. Use plants that provide adequate nectar/pollen sources. Planting in clumps allows pollinators to locate sources much easier than if in small batches. Include natives and don’t forget about the night-bloomers for moths and bats.

Beneficial parasitic wasps! They prefer the small white blooms of sweet alyssum and buckwheat … and are especially important for those of us who grow tomatoes. These guys parasitize hornworms, making them an all-time favorite to have around.

Avoid hybrids and double bloomers. Many hybrids have been bred not to seed, therefore produce little pollen, if any. Double flower tops are pretty but also often produce less nectar and access to the pollen can be difficult.

Provide housing. Install bat and native bee houses. We always remember the bees, but bats are important as well. Not only do they snatch up those pesky insects, like mosquitoes, they’re also responsible for a significant amount of pollination. There are 300-plus fruit species that depend on bats for pollination (USDA) one of which is Agave, the succulent plant responsible for tequila.

Include larval host plants. If you want butterflies, you’ve got to provide food for the caterpillars. Dill and parsley are excellent host plants for the Eastern Black Swallowtail caterpillar. Rue is the preferred host of the Giant Swallowtail. HINT: if your host plant is intended to be your food as well, plant two: one for the caterpillar and one for you.

Plant for blooms all season to provide a constant source of food. Plant for ALL pollinators. Admittedly, I try to avoid the fly favorites. If planting for monarch, use native species, like butterfly weed or common milkweed.

Use chemicals carefully. If you spray, do so towards dusk, when pollinators (specifically bees) are less active. Remember, all pesticides are chemicals – even those labelled organic – and they can not only be toxic to bees but also other beneficial insects that may be seeking shelter in your landscape.

Let’s provide for those that provide for us. P is for Pollinator, enough said!

“A Home Grown Tradition” is written by Amy Dismukes. Amy is the UT/ TSU Horticulture Extension Agent for Williamson County, Tennessee and is a graduate of Auburn University, where she received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts, a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture and a Master of Agriculture in Plant Pathology & Entomology. She provides educational training for both homeowner and commercial clientele regarding issues concerning horticulture, conducts site visits throughout the county to diagnose and resolve issues with insects, plant diseases, soil and weeds, and is a frequent guest speaker for professional, garden and horticultural associations and commercial pesticide workshops/conferences. Amy also coordinates the Williamson County Master Gardener Program. Please email any questions or concerns to Amy at ahomegrowntradition@gmail.com.

This column includes research-based recommendations from Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. Extension is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity and the diversity of its workforce. Educational programs serve all people regardless of race, color, age, sex, religion, disability, sexual orientation or national origin.