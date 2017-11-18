It’s A Homegrown Tradition: Topped trees are indecent

By AMY DISMUKES

Ever think folks get a little ‘chainsaw happy’ when you see a tree that’s been hacked down to stubs? One that looks as though it’s been beheaded?

Well, basically, it has. On a crape myrtle, we in the industry call it ‘crape

murder.’

November is a busy time for tree service professionals and chipper truck, as winter pruning is recommended protocol, however, many homeowners and untrained tree pruners tend to over-prune, practicing the ‘art’ of topping, a highly UN-recommended practice.

There are many misconceptions involving tree topping. Many top a tree when it grows too tall for its location, maybe blocking a view. Tree topping is also practiced with the thought that limb removal will reduce the amount of leaf drop, hence clean up, in the fall.

Another falsity is the mistaken concept that topping reduces the potential of storm damage from falling limbs. It actually has the opposite effect. Often, but unavoidable due to right-of- way policy, utility companies top trees when they interfere with utility wires, etc., as in the photo above.

TREE TOPPING. Topping occurs when the trunk (vertical leader) and upper primary limbs are cut back to uniform stubs. Topping is also referred to as heading, stubbing, or dehorning.

THE DAMAGE DONE. When we top trees, we remove a major portion of the tree, reducing not only its stored energy but also decreasing its ability to make food. Because foliage is essential in the photosynthesis process, less leaves mean less food making ability for growth and survival. When we top a tree, we are essentially putting it on a major diet. If we top, year after year, over time the tree can die.

• Tree topping stimulates undesirable, vigorous growth, termed ‘water spouts.

This growth results in clumpy, unattractive, upright branches, that pop, just below the pruning cut. Water sprout regrowth is incredibly vigorous so even if you top a tree, it will be back to its original height rather quickly but its form will be compromised.

• Tree topping creates a hazard. Because water spouts growth pops from below

the pruning cut, they’re not anchored into the sapwood, as a normal, healthy

branch would be. As the tree grows and these water sprouts increase in size and

weight, they are more prone to breakage as the wood is weak.

• Topping disfigures. Instead of a lovely natural form, nasty branch stubs and a

broom-like branching form. Topping a tree can actually reduce the value

(estate-wise) 20-100%.

• Topping leaves large wound surfaces that are very slow to heal, if at all. Open

wounds, just as in people, make the tree more vulnerable to pathogen and/or

insect attack, either of which could potentially spread throughout the tree,

which could ultimately lead to tree death.

• Topping can injure the bark because not only is the canopy now completely bare, but we have removed all vegetative leaf buds which are responsible for leaf

tissue. Sparse foliaged trees with an ‘open’ canopy allow for increased sun

exposure, which can cause severe damage to limbs, trunks and branches.

ALTERNATIVES. A wise alternative to topping is careful selection and training of your young trees. Tree selection (or any plant) should be based on its intended location.

Other than a fruit tree, if you’re pruning heavily every few years, the tree is too large for the site, and you should maybe consider replacing it with a smaller species. Basically, avoid topping altogether and allow your babies to reach their full potential.

After about the two-year mark, those newly planted trees should be pruned properly in order for development of a good branch structure. We want to prune any crossing or rubbing branches and anything that appears to be diseased or compromised.

When a mature tree’s height must be reduced, an alternative to topping is ‘drop-

crotching’, a thinning cut that reduces tree size while preserving the shape. Select and cut higher branches back to laterals at least 1/3 the diameter of the limb removed. Make sure to cut outside the branch collar, at an angle. This will allow for proper healing of the cut, which will help to prevent decay. Thinning will stimulate growth and discourage water sprout development at the same time.

If removing larger limbs greater, use the three-cut method: (1) about 12” from the

trunk, cut halfway through the limb from the underside (2) about 1” past the first cut, cut through the limb from the top side … The limb’s weight will cause it to break between the two cuts. Make the third cut outside the branch collar, as described earlier. Use a handsaw to provide greater control.

Tree paints and wound dressings have not shown any necessary benefit and therefore are not necessarily recommended or required.

CORRECTIONS. A professional arborist can improve the condition of a tree, even after it’s been severely topped and shows heavy water sprout regrowth. As the water sprouts begin to gain caliper, they can be selectively “thinned out” using properly placed branch collar cuts. New growth can be directed outward to expand and round out the crown.

This process will need repeating for a few years. The scars, both physical and visual, will never completely disappear.

A wiser alternative to topping is careful selection and training of your young trees. Selection of trees that only reach desired maximum heights eliminates severe pruning later. If you must prune a tree heavily every five to seven years, the tree is too large for the site. Replace it with a smaller species. Avoid topping altogether. Allow your trees to realize their full potential for health and beauty in the landscape.

“A Home Grown Tradition” is written by Amy Dismukes. Amy is the UT/ TSU Horticulture Extension Agent for Williamson County, Tennessee and is a graduate of Auburn University, where she received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts, a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture and a Master of Agriculture in Plant Pathology & Entomology. She provides educational training for both homeowner and commercial clientele regarding issues concerning horticulture, conducts site visits throughout the county to diagnose and resolve issues with insects, plant diseases, soil and weeds, and is a frequent guest speaker for professional, garden and horticultural associations and commercial pesticide workshops/conferences. Amy also coordinates the Williamson County Master Gardener Program. Please email any questions or concerns to Amy at ahomegrowntradition@gmail.com.

