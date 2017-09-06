IveyCake gourmet bakery coming to Brentwood soon

Photo: The IveyCake sign outside the bakery’s current Franklin storefront.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The cupcakes are coming.

IveyCake, a gourmet bakery specializing in cakes and cupcakes, will be moving to Brentwood next month. Brentwood’s Planning Commission approved owner Ivey Childers’s plans to update her new space at its Tuesday night meeting.

The bakery will occupy the former home of Skinbar, located next to The Perch in the Brentwood Village Shopping Center on Franklin Road. The Skinbar has relocated to the Brentwood Lighthouse building.

Childers said she was shooting for early October as the time to open the new location. There is currently a location on 4th Avenue North in downtown Franklin.

The main part of Childers’s plan for the building had to do with its color. She wants to paint it a light pink.

Some of the planning commissioners seemed hesitant about this at last week’s informational meeting, but on Tuesday night they voted to approve it. One commissioner, Sandi Wells, voted against approval.

“It will make an impact for my branding, but it won’t be a sore thumb that sticks out in Brentwood to be honest,” Childers said about her pink plans for the building.

IveyCake has been featured in national media, and Childers even participated in an episode of the Food Network program, Cupcake Wars.

The bakery features creatively-titled cupcakes like Bad Kisser (Chocolate cupcake with chocolate frosting drizzled with ganache) and Slow Poke (Chocolate cupcake filled with caramel, whipped frosting drizzled with ganache and caramel with pecans on top). IveyCake also does wedding cakes.

At the meeting Tuesday night, Childers brought along an IveyCake box to display her branding.

“I don’t have a problem with the color. I have a problem that the box is empty,” Planning Commissioner Carole Crigger joked.

“I thought that would be trying too hard,” Childers said.