Jack & Back ride for MS will leave from Page High on Oct. 7

More than 700 cyclists are expected to raise over $600,000 to help people affected by Multiple Sclerosis at the 23rdAnnual Bike MS: Bike to Jack & Back, a two-day, up to 150-mile journey.

The ride takes place on Oct. 7 – 8 beginning at Page High School, south of Franklin, with an overnight stop in Lynchburg where cyclists can enjoy a Jack Daniel’s Distillery tour and a Tennessee barbecue atop the famous Barbecue Hill. The journey finishes back in Franklin after a the ride through scenic countryside.

Bike MS, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, attracts nearly 100,000 participants nationwide in more than 80 rides. To date, Bike MS cyclists, volunteers, sponsors and donors have raised more than $1 billion so people affected by MS can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost, and end MS forever.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis.

Bike MS includes people living with MS, their friends, families and neighbors, as well as corporate teams and individuals who are driven to support critical MS research and life-changing services for people living with MS.

People living with MS can also participate in “I Ride with MS,” a special program supported nationally by Biogen and Primal that recognizes Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.

Bike MS is supported nationally by premier National Sponsors Bicycling Magazine and Primal, the apparel provider of Bike MS. Bike MS: Bike to Jack & Back is presented locally by Jack Daniel’s.

The Starting Line, Page High School, is at 6281 Arno Rd., Franklin, TN 37064. Riders end up at Motlow State Community College, 6015 Ledford Mill Rd., Tullahoma, TN 37388.