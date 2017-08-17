Jacobson will present “Our Civil War and a New Discussion” Aug. 24

BATTLE OF FRANKLIN TRUST

Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust will speak at Williamson County’s new Performing Arts Theatre at Academy Park on Thursday, Aug. 24 for his lecture “Our Civil War and a New Discussion.”

He will be joined by Greg Wade, Franklin Charge board member and founder of the Franklin Civil War Roundtable. The last lecture on this topic was delivered at Fleming Center to a packed audience with standing room only. Due to the demand and interest, Jacobson will once again address current events, monument removals, changing interpretation and what is in store for the future of Civil War history.

Williamson County’s new Performing Arts Theatre at Academy Park, located at 112 Everbright Ave. Parking is available along Everbright Ave. and behind the Williamson County Enrichment Center, with access off of Granbury Street. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Reservations are required due to limited seating.

Contact Megan@BOFT.org or (615) 794-0903 to make a reservation. The lecture will last approximately 45 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A.

For more information about this lecture series, visit www.boft.org or the Williamson County’s Parks and Recreation Performing Arts Theater, visit http://academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com/.