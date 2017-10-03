James Wade Pack: Pilot, entrepreneur, real estate professional

James Wade Pack was raised in Jonesboro, Ark.

Friends know him by many names including James, James W, Jim, Wade, and just Pack. He answers to anything. On a family trip to New England in 1969, he became enamored with Middle Tennessee. This was where he wanted to live. It took awhile to get here including living in Memphis, Dallas, and Knoxville, but he moved permanently to Brentwood in 1999.

He is a multi-engine, instrument rated pilot and at an earlier age considered aviation as a career. Kids and life came first, so aviation continued as a hobby.

His first job as a teenager was washing cars, driving a wrecker, and general errands at a Lincoln-Mercury dealer. After that, during college, he began working at St. Louis, Mo., based Superior Forwarding Co. He started as an Over, Short & Damaged clerk and eventually became terminal manager. He has built homes, invested in real estate, and started several small businesses. One of those was Showcase Kitchens in Jonesboro, Ark., where his interest in building continued.

He counts his hundreds of friends as a great asset and hopes to provide excellent real estate services to them as well as new clients.

Get in touch with James:

Mobile: (615) 504-2114

Office: (615) 905-1408

jameswpack@gmail.com

About Kerr & Co Realty

Longtime Williamson County realtor and former President of the Williamson County Association of Realtors®, Chip Kerr, launched Kerr & Co Realty in March of this year. Kerr & Co provides full service, highly professional real estate purchase or sale transactions with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the business. Learn more at KerrandCoRealty.com.