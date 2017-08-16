JAROD TANKSLEY: Burglars exploit home’s weak points

You may or may not know this fact, but it is actually not that hard to get into homes.

Many homes have a subpar lock, so the risk of being seen breaking in is more of a deterrent than the lock on the door. There is also the fact that most burglaries happen during daylight hours – so apparently, being seen isn’t even that alarming to a seasoned burglar. It seems most homes have weak points and an experienced thief can be pretty good at finding them.

An open door screams come in and steal my fabulous iPad. Many times homeowners build a tree house within stepping distance of an upstairs window.

Fresh air coming in our home is wonderfully refreshing but an easy entrance for a burglar especially at night.

Let’s list 5 ways to make your home a less-appealing target:

Most common security addition to a home is a security system

Do not announce to anyone friend or foe- that you are going to be away from home

Hiding your house key under the doormat was great a decade ago but no longer. Be more creative, or leave with a neighbor

Set your lights on a timer inside and outside of house

DO NOT buy the cheapest lock. The lock you purchase should be a deadbolt. The strike plate should be the heavy duty kind with 4 long (3-inch) screws.

Doing these five things will help keep you more secure in your home.

One thing we didn’t discuss ( no matter how excited you are) is not announcing on social media that you are vacationing. You never know who is looking at your information.

