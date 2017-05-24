JAROD TANKSLEY: Declutter and organize for good first impression

It is very important to research what to do to get ready to sell your home.

Equally as important is decluttering before putting your home on the market.

This is also the time to do a deep cleaning. In case you have not done this earlier, you still can do it by tackling the job room by room. A bad odor may give an opinion of a home not being clean even when it is. Using an air freshener is a good idea after cleaning so that the clean smell lingers.

If you are in a time crunch and have a busy schedule … there are professionals to help.

I encourage you to realize the importance of preparation for your home on the market. Remember the saying “you get one chance for a great first impression.” Be certain that after viewing your home online, buyers receive a great first impression when they visit your home in person.

Listed below are some areas of concern to buyers and what you can do to be prepared:

Exterior

Remove unsightly items such as dead plants and empty pots, bicycles and toys, boats and garbage receptacles or garden hoses.

Remove grill covers and furniture covers on outdoor furniture

Blow off or sweep all patios, decks and walks.

Remove all fallen limbs and debris from the yard area.

Interior

Light is important- open all blinds, curtains, sheers (including garage area)

Replace all burnt out bulbs. Have all ceiling light on and under counter lights. Ceiling fans OFF.

Kitchen

Take pictures and notes off of front of refrigerator, hide garbage can, remove cereals and snack foods from the counter tops, all dish soaps, sponges, cloths from sink area. It is helpful to grind a sliced lemon in the disposal to have a clean smell.

Bathrooms

Remove all personal items such as toothbrushes, shampoos, soaps, razors etc

Pets and pet accessories should be out of sight

Have mirrors clean and free of smears

All remote controls for TV and stereos should be out of sight

It is important to be able to access lighting in each room and add lighting if necessary

Nice looking wood and tile floors should not be hidden with rugs.

Even though this seems like a long list, it actually it only takes a few minutes to complete. It is imperative that you have your home prepared and ready for that first impression and to be considered the best in the market. And always remember …