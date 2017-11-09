JAROD TANKSLEY: How many people are moving to Nashville?

How many times are you asked by others in your family or friends how many people live in Nashville?
I am often asked that question. Of course we have heard recently how many people are moving to Nashville. Just last night the news reported 30,000 people a year are moving here from other areas. Although no one really knows, here are a few interesting facts:
Did you know that the population of Nashville is 684,410. The overall population of the 14-county Nashville region grew from 1,828,961 to 1,865,298, a 2 percent increase in the past 12 months.
You’ll find that most of the relocation are done around the school year. So it’s easy to see why the spring and summer are the busy months in Real Estate. Sometimes a company relo can happen at anytime, and for the casual retiree Nashville is fast becoming a hot market year round.
Did you know the following are the largest employers in Nashville area?
- Vanderbilt University & Medical Center
- Nissan North America
- HCA Holdings Inc.
- Saint Thomas Health
- Randstad Staffing
- Shoney’s Inc.
- Electrolux
- Kroger Company
Did you know there are some lakes close by for your enjoyment?
- Radnor Lake
- Old Hickory Lake
- J. Percy Priest Lake
- Cheatham Lake
- Center Hill Lake
Did you know the fine universities available in the Nashville area?
- Lipscomb University
- Vanderbilt University
- National University
- Belmont University
- Fisk University
- Motlow State Community College – Smyrna
- Remington College – Nashville Campus
- Tennessee State University
- Trevecca State University
- DeVry University – Nashville Campus
Did you know the awesome trails to hike within 50 miles of Nashville?
- Radnor Lake – 8 miles
- Mossy Ridge Percy Warner Park – 10 miles
- Beaman Park – Joelton 11 miles
- Long Hunter State Park – 24 miles
- Cedars of Lebanon State Park – 33 miles
- Bledsoe Creek State Park – 37 miles
