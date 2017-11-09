JAROD TANKSLEY: How many people are moving to Nashville?

How many times are you asked by others in your family or friends how many people live in Nashville?

I am often asked that question. Of course we have heard recently how many people are moving to Nashville. Just last night the news reported 30,000 people a year are moving here from other areas. Although no one really knows, here are a few interesting facts:

Did you know that the population of Nashville is 684,410. The overall population of the 14-county Nashville region grew from 1,828,961 to 1,865,298, a 2 percent increase in the past 12 months.

You’ll find that most of the relocation are done around the school year. So it’s easy to see why the spring and summer are the busy months in Real Estate. Sometimes a company relo can happen at anytime, and for the casual retiree Nashville is fast becoming a hot market year round.

Did you know the following are the largest employers in Nashville area?

Vanderbilt University & Medical Center

Nissan North America

HCA Holdings Inc.

Saint Thomas Health

Randstad Staffing

Shoney’s Inc.

Electrolux

Kroger Company

Did you know there are some lakes close by for your enjoyment?

Radnor Lake

Old Hickory Lake

J. Percy Priest Lake

Cheatham Lake

Center Hill Lake

Did you know the fine universities available in the Nashville area?

Lipscomb University

Vanderbilt University

National University

Belmont University

Fisk University

Motlow State Community College – Smyrna

Remington College – Nashville Campus

Tennessee State University

Trevecca State University

DeVry University – Nashville Campus

Did you know the awesome trails to hike within 50 miles of Nashville?

Radnor Lake – 8 miles

Mossy Ridge Percy Warner Park – 10 miles

Beaman Park – Joelton 11 miles

Long Hunter State Park – 24 miles

Cedars of Lebanon State Park – 33 miles

Bledsoe Creek State Park – 37 miles

Did you know that I am here to answer questions about our community and Nashville area?

“You’ve got a Friend in Real Estate”

Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265

www.BrentwoodandBeyond.com

Brentview Realty 615.373.2814