JAROD TANKSLEY: Painting vs. refinishing wood floors … which is better?

Many homes have at least some areas of hardwood floors, if not the entire home.

Over the years, the floors become scratched by dogs, children and just plain everyday wear and tear.

A a new trend being seen in some of the older homes lately is painted hardwood floors. Some of you might be thinking the same thing that I was thinking until I viewed some pictures and saw ideas with color schemes showing how beautiful painted floors can actually be.

Another reason for painting hardwood floors rather than sanding and refinishing is the fact that sanding a floor will thin the surface of the hardwood floor. Occasionally, that brings up the question of how many times can you sand the floors without harming them. A wood floor only has so much floor to sand and truly each time weakens your floor a bit.

A picture is worth a thousand words. So let’s have a look and see.

In the 1800’s many homes had painted floors. The big advantage of paint is the amazing lightening effect it gives your home. Painted floors are very durable and practical. Another factor is the ability to use patterns with paint. Like the one below.

I do think it warrants mentioning that the time frame between painting and refinishing is significant. Depending on the amount of painted surfaces you might have a day of inconvenience but with sanding and refinishing it could be quite a bit longer. The cleanup will also be so much more extensive with sanding and refinishing. It might involve cleaning and dusting of all cupboards and shelving units because of how the dust can seep into even plastic covering. This would also involve washing of all dishes and silverware etc. unless you make the effort to pack and remove them from the area​.

I don’t know how many of you are willing to try this creative decorating idea but sit down and talk with a professional to get the opinion of someone with a neutral viewpoint and not as emotionally tied to your home and how it looks​​ as you might be. Just give it some thought and decide what it best for you and your family’s lifestyle.

