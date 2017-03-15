JAROD TANKSLEY: Spring cleaning and maintenance suggestions

Aren’t we all ready to get into the outside elements after a winter season?

It is so refreshing to go outside without cumbersome clothing and to breathe the fresh air. This is the time to evaluate your home inside and out to ward off any ensuing problems so you can enjoy your summer weekends and events with friends and family.

THE ROOF – Inspecting your roof is a challenging job even when you are OK with heights and climbing that forever ladder. But then what are you looking for? What are the problems for you to identify? You are looking for missing shingles, pitted and rusted flashing and some cracks around solid areas like skylights and pipe coverings. If you aren’t OK with that ladder you can actually use binoculars. Try it – I have and it works. Using binoculars you can actually identify the problem areas before climbing the ladder. It’s also a good idea to have the gutters cleaned out at this too. To be honest it’s probably easier to pay some to do this for you.

You might want to map out a plan in tackling these projects. Some of these chores can take more than one day’s work but other smaller jobs can be done in a good Saturday’s work day. Start now so the summer weekends are yours to enjoy. If you need a referral for a handyman please let me know.

