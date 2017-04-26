JAROD TANKSLEY: Where to put your money for home value

It’s time to update your home and now the decisions have to be made.
What is most important to you and your family? What areas are critical to the value of your home?
Studies have shown that exteriors are just as important as the interior. So the curb appeal is an important place to start.
When checking with professionals these items scored high in sprucing up the exterior:
- Replacing the front door.
- Windows and doors scored high with professionals as a necessary replacement
- Checking the landscaping and replacing bushes that are overgrown, dead or dying.
- A garage door is a great item to help you to get that much-wanted return on investment if, in fact, you are thinking of selling in the near future.
The important areas of the interior to update are the kitchens and the bathrooms. These areas seem to attract the most attention and are usually the most used rooms of our homes.
Actually these are the areas that are deemed most personal, so if you are replacing for your family, this is great, but be careful because your style could actually be a turnoff to potential buyers.
For instance, you can make sure that you choose a design for all ages. As an example, as baby boomers get older they may need walk-in shower, accessibility for a wheelchair or support bars. A walk-in shower ranks high with ALL age groups as a desired item for the bathroom.
Not only are aging parents moving in with their children, but millennial children are, at the very least, temporarily moving in with parents to pay off exorbitant student loans. In the case of remodeling with the elderly in mind, a bedroom and bath on the first floor becomes extremely important.
Kitchens may need upgraded countertops such as quartz, concrete, etc. And don’t forget to add a decorative backsplash and undercounter lighting. So many little things make a huge difference. Some buyers may be looking for interactive items for the home such as thermostats, light switches, etc.that make life a little easier in this hectic world!
