Jason Eskridge headlines 14th Blackberry Jam music festival

14th Annual Blackberry Jam returns to the Boyd Mill Farm southwest of Franklin on Saturday, June 24, featuring music all day capped with acclaimed soul artist Jason Eskridge.

The festival also features bluegrass and blues, with bluegrass favorite Irene Kelley and P iedmont Blues masters MSG Acoustic Blues Trio, and nine other artists bringing their gifts to the stage.

Food vendors will be on hand. Guests also are welcome to bring coolers with food and refreshment, along with blankets, lawn chairs and water bottles.

The Blackberry Jam is a “rain or shine” event.

This year, the Viva! Nashvegas show kicks us off on site at 10 a.m. A children’s concert featuring Happy Racers and Emily Clement begins at noon , and music is scheduled throughout the day until Jason Eskridge blows off the roof beginning at 8:15 p.m.

What: 14th Annual Blackberry Jam Music Festival

When: Saturday, June 24th , beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets: $10 in advance $10 in advance here or $15 at the door (Children under 12 are FREE)

Address: 3395 Blazer Rd. Franklin, TN 37064

Blazer Road is off Boyd Mill Pike near its intersection with Old Hillsboro Road.