Jazz singer’s Nov. 5 concert in Brentwood celebrates new CD

Jazz vocalist Debbie Cunningham is presenting a free concert at the Brentwood Library beginning at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 in celebration of the release of her second album.

The singer, who lives in Franklin, describes A Million Kisses as a blend of swing and Latin-styled jazz original songs.

The performance is free, but seating is limited, so tickets will be distributed via http://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/3591904.

Cunningham has been featured in Women in Entertainment and MORE magazines. Debbie Alan, original co-host of Nashville’s Talk of the Town says “Debbie has a voice like velvet.” Bob Collins from WRHU Jazz Radio NY calls Cunningham’s debut CD “A gem!”

In addition to her original song, she also is writing a book: The Art of Staying in Love. In it Cunningham shares stories behind the songs on the album, lessons from her 30 years of marriage and interviews from couples that have walked

through difficult seasons of their relationship and stayed together.

Cunningham has performed locally at the Schermerhorn, the Frist, F.Scott’s, Cheekwood, Wine Down Main street as well as corporate and private events across Middle Tennessee. Over the years her resume includes performances with the symphony of Puerto Rico, Philadelphia Ballet, Philadelphia Orchestra with the late Luciano Pavarotti and an independent film appearance. Cunningham holds a Bachelor of Music from Pennsylvania’s Temple University. She lives in Franklin with her husband.

For More Info: www.debbiecunninghamjazz.com