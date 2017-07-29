Jazzmania 2017 returning to Franklin in October

Organizers at the Nashville Jazz Workshop are urging jazz lovers to save the date for Jazzmania, a night of music, food and cocktails.

Jazzmania 2017 is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, in The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd., Franklin 37064.

The event includes a live and silent auction, with unique and desirable items such as vacation packages, tickets to top events, special dinner packages, in-home concerts, and the “Small Works” collection of artwork by some the area’s top artists.

For the second time this year, the Jazzmania auction will feature mobile bidding, which means patrons can bid on auction items right on their smart phones (if you don’t have one don’t worry — we’ve got helpers for you). What’s more, you’ll get a preview of items and can even start bidding before the event!

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the NJW Heritage Award, presented annually to a person who has made major contributions to the jazz community over a long period of time. Last year’s (2015) Heritage Award winner was drummer Chester Thompson.