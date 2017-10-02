Jazzmania returns to The Factory with Whalum as headliner

Jazzmania, hosted by Nashville Jazz Workshop, is happening from 6- 10 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Liberty Hall, located at The Factory of Franklin.

The public is invited to attend and show their support for jazz music and education in Middle Tennessee. This year, the online auction is available for the public to view and bid on a variety of items including “Small Works,” custom art pieces created exclusively for Nashville Jazz Workshop, by artists across the USA; tickets to top events, dinner packages, and more.

The Jazzmania Online Auction is now live for the Oct. 14 event, so jazz fans across Tennessee and the world can bid on items from the comfort of their own home and support the Nashville Jazz Workshop! Also, the Jazzmania auction features mobile bidding, which means jazz patrons can bid on auction items from their smart phones before and during the event.

Visit the Jazzmania online auction: http://ggo.mobi/jazzmania2017

The annual jazz party and fundraiser Jazzmania features musical entertainment by GRAMMY-Award winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum, a delicious dinner served by Sargent’s Fine Catering, and complimentary cocktails, provided by Lipman Brothers.

Jazzmania Video:

https://www.facebook.com/Nashvillejazz/videos/10155688497226823/

Tickets are available now for JAZZMANIA, the Jazz Party of the Year. All proceeds benefit the Jazz Workshop, keeping the doors open and providing classes, performances, and programs for the community. Learn more: Jazzmania Details

The Nashville Jazz Workshop is a nonprofit organization created to offer world-

class jazz education and performance in supportive and creative environments.

The Workshop is located at 1319 Adams Street, inside the Neuhoff Complex, at the end of Monroe Street in East Germantown.

Designated by Downbeat magazine as one of the world’s “Great Jazz Venues,” the Workshop has provided a home for jazz in Music City for 16 years, with classes, performances, and special events for the community.

Jazzmania is the Workshop’s major fundraising event for the year, and is a jazz party featuring live jazz, fine food, wine and spirits, and live and silent auctions. More information about the event is online at jazzmania.nashvillejazz.org.