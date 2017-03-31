Jeni’s looking to hire for new Brentwood, Franklin locations

As regular readers of the Brentwood Home Page have no doubt heard, one of the new businesses set to open at Hill Center Brentwood in the coming months is Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. The chain will be moving into a new location at the Factory at Franklin as well.

Jeni’s is currently seeking job applicants for both locations.

“I’m looking to hire a big enough staff to work at both areas,” Shannon Harrison, who will be managing both stores, said. That number will likely be over 30 people.

Specifically, the company is looking for applicants for two different positions: Ice Cream Ambassadors and Ambassador Shift Leaders.

Ice Cream Ambassadors serve the ice cream at Jeni’s. According to an email from Harrison, ambassadors must possess several traits. They must be “reliable” and “hardworking” and possess a positive attitude, among other things.

“You’ll be expected to be familiar with what distinguishes Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams from other ice creams, able to expertly guide every customer’s experience, maintain accuracy in creating beautiful ice cream cones, sundaes, and floats, maintain accuracy using the register, and ensure all tasks are completed with integrity,” the email said.

Ambassadors should be prepared to work at least three shifts a week and be available nights and weekends.

The other main position Jeni’s is looking for at these two locations is Ambassador Shift Leader. The shift leaders oversee the ambassadors. They must “be resourceful and calm when challenges come up” and also have night and weekend availability.

Jeni’s has four brick-and-mortar locations in the Nashville area, including stores in 12 South, Hillsboro Village, at the Nashville Farmer’s Market and in East Nashville.

Those interested can find an online application at workatjenis.com.