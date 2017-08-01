Jet’s Pizza Athletes of the Week: Franklin’s Showtime Prospects travel baseball team

PHOTO: The Showtime Prospects travel baseball team after winning the USSSAA World Series in Destin, Fla. From left to right (front row): Rien Griggs, Joshua Sanchez, Jack Scully, Ethan Overstreet and Brodie Schield. (Back row) Coach Randy Griggs, Grant Doston, Coach Chad Rowe, Tyler Schrampf, Blake Rowe, Coach Travis Copley, Jack Baughman, Tanner Copley and Cale Hutchinson. // Photo courtesy of Susan Rowe

Franklin’s Showtime Prospects travel baseball team has had a lot of good fortune this summer.

While traveling the last few months, The Showtime Prospects have won the USSSAA State Tournament, Knoxville’s Stars and Stripes Tournament and finally, the USSSAA World Series in Destin, Fla. The have also come in second a number of times this season. The close knit team has been together since the boys were six years old.